From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan, THESE celebs wore similar outfits; Who wore it better?

1 / 8

Celebrities spotted wearing exactly same outfits

Bollywood celebs who are often in limelight for their projects, linkups and style statements are now grabbing attention for another reason. From Kriti Sanon to Parineeti Chopra, actresses have been in news for wearing the same outfit as another star in Bollywood for major events. The much talked about page “Diet Sabya” whose tag like is “Gandi Copy” has shared several images of actresses trying out the same outfits and styles like other stars in Bollywood and in Hollywood. Even way before this page started, there have been instances when our glamourous divas surprised us with their similar attire, the similarities are unmissable in some of the outfits. Today find out these actors who were seen wearing similar outfits and managed to grab controversies due to the same

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty