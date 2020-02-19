Home
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan, THESE celebs wore similar outfits; Who wore it better?

You will be surprised to see these exact same outfits worn by famous celebrities. from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Check out the entire list here.
3548 reads Mumbai Updated: February 19, 2020 11:20 am
  • 1 / 8
    Celebrities spotted wearing exactly same outfits

    Celebrities spotted wearing exactly same outfits

    Bollywood celebs who are often in limelight for their projects, linkups and style statements are now grabbing attention for another reason. From Kriti Sanon to Parineeti Chopra, actresses have been in news for wearing the same outfit as another star in Bollywood for major events. The much talked about page “Diet Sabya” whose tag like is “Gandi Copy” has shared several images of actresses trying out the same outfits and styles like other stars in Bollywood and in Hollywood. Even way before this page started, there have been instances when our glamourous divas surprised us with their similar attire, the similarities are unmissable in some of the outfits. Today find out these actors who were seen wearing similar outfits and managed to grab controversies due to the same

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty

  • 2 / 8
    Twinkle Khanna and Alia Bhatt

    Twinkle Khanna and Alia Bhatt

    Twinkle Khanna recently an event where she was seen wearing a Kaylin lace-corset-mini, striped, BCBG Max Azria shirt dress with red cork wedges. She styled the look with a black bag and wore her hair down. She accessorized with a gold statement watch and minimal makeup rounded her look. Also seen wearing the very same BCBG Max Azria shirt dress was Alia Bhatt, who wore the outfit to an event in Delhi. Alia paired her look with Steve Madden heels and left the accessories at bay. She wore her hair in soft curls.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gwyneth Paltrow

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gwyneth Paltrow

    Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow wore a yellow dress to the red carpet of an event. She styled the dress with a simple slinky silver neckpiece and a metallic silver watch. Her choice of footwear though was a pair of monochrome snakeskin heels. Our glam queen Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a similar dress for the promotions of her last movie, Good Newwz. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor for the event and sported a lovely dress by Dion Lee which featured a cut-out at the midriff. It also bore a gathers around her chest and waist with full sleeves and a high-low hem created with by the fabric gathered into simple pleats at the bottom of her dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty

  • 4 / 8
    Deepika Padukone and Kajol

    Deepika Padukone and Kajol

    These leading ladies of Bollywood donned a similar saree at major events. The blue sequined saree caught a lot of attention due to the same. To further glam up her look, Deepika opted for a flawless base and dark smokey eyes, filled-in brows and neutral lips. Her hair was parted in the side and styled in the wet hair look while Kajol opted for a sleek hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet

    Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet

    Rakul Preet wore an all-black outfit by Anamika Khanna for an event in the city. The attire bore flared palazzo pants that she paired with a matching bralette. What added that extra amount of oomph to the look was the cape jacket. Similar to Deepika Padukone’s look from a few months back, the only difference was that Padukone had worn it with layered pearl necklaces while Rakul opted for a silver one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Katrina Kaif and Kourtney Kardashian

    Katrina Kaif and Kourtney Kardashian

    Katrina picked out a black pantsuit with silver sequin work by designer Naeem Khan. She left the blazer open and sported a lace bralette by designer Shehla Khan beneath it, making for a sexy and sophisticated look. The similar outfit was also donned by Kourtney Kardashian her outfit embellished stripes in the form of diamonds on it to make for a bedazzled and glittery look. She too left her blazer open to show off a black bralette she donned beneath.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty

  • 7 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni and Sonam K Ahuja

    Samantha Akkineni and Sonam K Ahuja

    Samantha wore a pastel pink, floral print bralet that she paired with a matching skirt with button down detail and layered her look with a striped, matching colour long jacket. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold dangling earrings and a pair of nude pumps. Simple straight hair and a pink lip rounded her look out. During the promotions of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore the same look. Sonam styled her look with a more summery-touch as she added a pop of colour to her look via her yellow eyeshadow. Soft curls, a cane bag and nude sandals punctuated her look well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/ Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

    Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

    Both Deepika and Alia have a different sense of style. The stars know to add glam to their style. During a recent promotional event of Chhapaak, Deepika opted for a black and white polka dot outfit and paired it up with black headband and strappy heels. Her look reminded us of Alia Bhatt who also once opted for a black and white polka dot number. She paired her dress with nude high heels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

