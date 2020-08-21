/
Katrina Kaif keeps it casual as she steps out in the city on a rainy day; See Photos
We bring you fresh photos of your favourite Katrina Kaif as she steps out and about in the city on a rainy day in the most casual look. The actress is not failing to mesmerise her fans with her simplicity! Check out
Aishwarya Sharma
Mumbai
Published: August 21, 2020 05:14 pm
1 / 5
A look at the Sooryavanshi star as she steps out in a white tee on a rainy day
When we talk about the ultimate divas of Bollywood, among the first names that come to our minds is Katrina Kaif. She has been an instrumental part of Hindi cinema for a long period. The actress has appeared in many movies and item songs that are timeless. Katrina never fails to impress the audience with her acting prowess. She has won hearts not only with her brilliant acting but also with her sheer beauty and fashionable guises. Moreover, her impeccable style sense and ravishing beauty have a separate fan base. On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat that released in 2019. She is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial features Akshay Kumar as the male lead. Last month, Katrina Kaif took to social media to announce her next film Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is touted to be a horror-comedy that is helmed by Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh. The actress often takes to her Instagram to share what's happening in her life amid lockdown with her fans. From doing household chores, the actress also inspires us with her comfy wardrobe that we could all relate to. While the fans are missing watching the epitome of beauty on the big screen, we bring you fresh photos of your favourite Katrina Kaif as she steps out in the most relaxed look on a rainy day. The actress is not failing to mesmerise her fans with her simplicity!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 5
Rain or quarantine mood?
Katrina Kaif in a relaxed mood as she keeps it casual while stepping out. Is it the rain or the quarantine mood that affects her styling these days, we wonder!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 5
Sooryavanshi, the next release
The cop thriller's star cast includes Akshay Kumar in lead with Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were last seen together in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 5
Phone Bhoot
Katrina will soon be seen opposite young guns of Bollywood, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 5
The simple-casual look
The Bang Bang actress looks bang on in any outfit she wears.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani