Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS

PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif pulls off her lehenga look like nobody else and these pictures are proof

Right from her 2003 debut film Boom to Bharat, Katrina Kaif has come a long way, and from being a newcomer in the industry with no Godfather to holding a place for herself in the industry is something that was difficult but hard-work and dedication is what made Katrina achieve success. Now, from playing the role of a girl next door to that of an alcoholic glamorous actress, Katrina has clearly come a long way and has proved that even though she might not come from a filmy background but acting is there in her genes.

Photo Credit : Instagram