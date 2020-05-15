Advertisement
Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Bharat actor Katrina Kaif that proves that she looks like a dream sporting a lehenga. Take a look
21141 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 07:23 pm
  • 1 / 15
    PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif pulls off her lehenga look like nobody else and these pictures are proof

    Right from her 2003 debut film Boom to Bharat, Katrina Kaif has come a long way, and from being a newcomer in the industry with no Godfather to holding a place for herself in the industry is something that was difficult but hard-work and dedication is what made Katrina achieve success. Now, from playing the role of a girl next door to that of an alcoholic glamorous actress, Katrina has clearly come a long way and has proved that even though she might not come from a filmy background but acting is there in her genes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Katrina Kaif looks like a vision in black

    Now we have seen Katrina Kaif in Indian and western avatars, both, on screen and off screen and today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Katrina Kaif in lehengas which prove that as much as we love to see her don a chic ensemble, we equally love to see her in Indian attire

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 15
    Katrina Kaif looks delightful in pink

    Be it for films, fashion shows, wedding or festivals, we have often snapped this Namastey England actress don a legenga and let us admit that Katrina manages to make us go weak in the knees with her Indian look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Katrina Kaif rocks an all blue look

    Amid lockdown, Katrina Kaif is living with her sister Isabelle Kaif at her Mumbai residence and thanks to social media, Katrina Kaif has been giving us sneak-peek into her quarantine life.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 15
    Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in white

    From doing household chores like cleaning the house, washing utensils, cooking, Katrina has been doing it all, but that doesn’t mean that Katrina will let go off her workout because even though she can’t hit the gym, she makes sure to work out on the terrace.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 6 / 15
    Katrina Kaif looks like a diva in shimmery lehenga

    Now we all know that even since the Coronavirus pandemic, all movie shootings have been canceled, and during a recent interview, Katrina Kaif talked about missing shooting as she said that there are days when she misses being on a shoot.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 15
    Katrina Kaif looks red hot

    And yes, sometimes I also get worried about what next. But I understand the crisis the world is dealing with and the importance of defeating the pandemic,” shared Katrina.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 15
    Katrina Kaif grabbed eyeballs as she walked the ramp sporting a lehenga

    Due to the lockdown, since everyone is indoors, Katrina feels that she sees this time as a change from her times that actors used to be busy with shootings and therefore, she keeps herself occupied and stay busy with household chores, workout and watch movies.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 9 / 15
    Katrina Kaif's Diwali look was on point

    “I love reading so I am doing that too. My work on my cosmetic range is still on, so I spend some time with the team. Apart from that, I’m reading scripts, so there are ample things to keep me occupied,”

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 10 / 15
    Katrina Kaif looks drop dead gorgeous

    On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan and although Katrina’s next film opposite Akshay Kumar was to release in March, however, due to the pandemic, the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was postponed. Sooryavanshi marks Katrina’s first outing with Rohit Shetty and reunites with Akshay after a decade.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Katrina Kaif proves pastels can never go out of fashion

    Talking about the global pandemic, Katrina Kaif said that the change that this lockdown has got into the lives of everyone is that it has left many of introspecting, “on how blessed our lives are and how much we take for granted in our normal lives. Also, with the alarming number of cases, I feel we all should work towards at having better immunity through our food habits and lifestyle. It also changed my perspective about life in some ways," shared Katrina.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Katrina Kaif shimmies away our blues whenever she dons a lehenga look

    If we talk about films such as Namaste London, Zero and others, we have seen Katrina slay in chic avatars, but if we see films such as Bharat, Katrina has equally managed to woo us in saree, and Indian look, and therefore, whenever we see Katirna Kaif in an Indian attire and especially lehenga, we cannot help but swoon over this diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Katrina Kaif's lehenga look in Thugs of Hindostan was loved by all

    Be it Diwali parties, filmy weddings, or dinners, Katrina Kaif often steps out sporting a lehenga and needless to say, she always manages to grab eyeballs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in a mustard lehenga

    Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in a lehenga and we totally love the way she carries her Indian look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Katrina Kaif and her sister lehenga look like a breath of fresh air in their twinning outfit

    Katrina Kaif pulls off her lehenga look like nobody else

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Her straight figure is not meant for Indian clothes . she should stick to western jeans or skirts.

Add new comment

