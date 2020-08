1 / 8

Katrina Kaif's throwback photos are too good to miss

Katrina Kaif is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The actress often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Talking about upcoming films, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi and has also signed Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen opposite Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. Fans and followers of the star loved her different avatar in the movie and her performance was praised by many. Katrina is one of those celebrities who has made it on her own. Earlier, talking about being a part of Bollywood, she had said that one needs to have the nerves of steel to be a part of the industry. "It's an unpredictable place and no one can guarantee success. I believe in not taking success to your head, or failure to your heart," she told IANS. In an interview, she was asked about her success mantra and she shared that she tries to enjoy every moment and not take herself too seriously. The actress who began her career as a model has certainly come a long way in her career. Her journey has been wonderful. Talking about her social media presence, she is an active Instagram user. From sharing pictures to hilarious videos, family moments and more, Katrina's social media posts are a delight. Today, let's take a look at some of the throwback photos of the actress that are just too good to be missed.

Photo Credit : Instagram