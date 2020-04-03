Katrina Kaif: Modelling days to being a successful actress, check out her TRANSFORMATION over the years

1 / 12

Katrina Kaif's splendid TRANSFORMATION over the years

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. The diva began her career as a model. She made her big screen debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad's film Boom which unfortunately did not do so well. Katrina got her major breakthrough role in cinema with David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya which became a major rise to fame. There was no looking back for the actress since then! Her filmography consists some of the most popular films like Namastey London, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang and several others. She was last seen in Bharat and Zero which gained her immense critical acclaim. Katrina Kaif has come out with her own beauty line. On that note, check out the actress' transformation over the years which will leave you amazed!

Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram