Katrina Kaif: Modelling days to being a successful actress, check out her TRANSFORMATION over the years
Katrina Kaif is one of the most bankable and gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. With a career span of nearly two decades, she has had a fantastic journey. On that note, let us take you down a memory lane with her transformation over the years from her modelling days to latest public appearance!
Published: April 3, 2020 02:51 pm
Katrina Kaif's splendid TRANSFORMATION over the years
Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. The diva began her career as a model. She made her big screen debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad's film Boom which unfortunately did not do so well. Katrina got her major breakthrough role in cinema with David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya which became a major rise to fame. There was no looking back for the actress since then! Her filmography consists some of the most popular films like Namastey London, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang and several others. She was last seen in Bharat and Zero which gained her immense critical acclaim. Katrina Kaif has come out with her own beauty line. On that note, check out the actress' transformation over the years which will leave you amazed!
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
Modelling days
Throwback to Katrina's modelling days.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Bollywood debut
Katrina in her debut film Boom. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre and Zeenat Aman.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Trying her luck at south
It is a lesser known fact that Katrina has also acted in a couple of films down south. Her debut Telugu film was Malliswari directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar in the year 2004. She was later seen in Allari Pidugu and Balram vs. Tharadas.
Photo Credit : Youtube
The breakthrough days
Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Partner and Welcome were amongst the major films that helped her create her mark in the industry.
Photo Credit : Youtube
The blooming period
Katrina transformed into a really gorgeous diva as she featured in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, Raajneeti, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to name a few!
Photo Credit : Youtube
Fan following
The diva's beauty, fitness and dance moves have gained her an immense and loyal army of fans who stand by her no matter what.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Stunning as ever!
The actress has always been really stunning and there is no denying that. She is also one of the fittest actresses in B-Town and is dedicated towards her fitness and how!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Social Media Debut
The actress broke the internet when she finally joined social media in 2017. Many of her fellow industry mates welcomed her with joy by posting the news on their feed. Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar were a few amongst them.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The critically acclaimed performances
Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Bharat and Zero which helped her gain immense critical acclaim. Her role as an alcoholic actress in Zero became widely loved and popular. The role also gained her a nomination for the Best Supporting Actress.
Photo Credit : Youtube
A true blue fashionista
The diva is also one of the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the industry. She never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion sense.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Growing and glowing
She is currently enjoying her period in quarantine as she preps for her next release Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar directed by Rohit Shetty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
