From Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde, PHOTOS that give a glimpse into the stars' beautiful bedrooms

Apart from inhouse gyms and gardens, many celebrities gave us an insight into their luxurious bedrooms. On that note, take a look at the actors' bedrooms.
4706 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    A look at what the bedrooms of these celebs look like

    From Katrina Kaif to Sonam K Ahuja, Pooja Hegde, and more, many celebs have been keeping fans updated about their quarantine life. While most of the celebrities gave us a glimpse into their work from home routine, some revealed they are binge-watching shows & movies. Some tried cooking new recipes, whereas others kept themselves extremely busy by reading books and indulging into various activities. Through social media, celebrities also gave everyone an insight into their workout spaces. That's not all! Celebs who are nature lover also gave us a glimpse into their inhouse gardens. However, apart from inhouse gyms and gardens, many also gave us an insight into their luxurious bedrooms. On that note, take a look at stars and their bedrooms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Katrina Kaif

    The Bharat actress is very active on social media. She has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine routine. From sharing no makeup selfies to cooking videos and more, Katrina's social media posts have been a treat to her fans. Here's a glimpse into the actress' bedroom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja is quarantining with hubby Anand S Ahuja. She has been sharing many pictures from her Delhi home on social media. The actress also gave a sneak peek of her bedroom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. Just a few days ago, she shared a series of snaps on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying a glimpse of the outside world from her home. She captioned the pics as, "Don’t look at the walls, look out of the window.. There’s a world out there."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde is one successful star in the entertainment industry. The actress shared this pic and wrote, "Unleashing my inner nerd... #watchmen #journeyintoimagination #quarantine #graphicnovel."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun is very active on social media. The actor often treats his fans with amazing pictures from his house. Here's a glimpse into the actor's bedroom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Alia Bhatt

    The Brahmastra star has been updating fans about her quarantine life. The actress' sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a glimpse of Alia Bhatt with her cat. In the pic, we can see Alia pretending to sleep while lying on the bed with her cat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Mira Rajput

    Mira shared this pic and wrote, "Missy caught me eating the math game. There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof. #coolmomisnowregularmom"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

