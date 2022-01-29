Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Bollywood celebs who are older than their partners

In our society, people often have a problem with women being elder than the man. Even when the two are completely okay with each other, there will be someone or the other who'd comment on the age gap. Of late we are witnessing Bollywood couples where the man is younger than their ladylove, breaking the stereotypes our society has long fostered. Take a look at celebrity couples who proved that age is just a number.
Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan who is over two years younger than her. The two stayed strong through thick and thin and managed to become an inspiration for others. The couple also has a daughter named Aaradhya.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have joined this brigade on December 9, 2021. Their love story began in 2019 when Vicky managed to win the heart of Katrina who is 5 years older than him.
Who doesn't know about this lovey-dovey couple Nick and Priyanka? The two were all over in the news when they made a public appearance together at the Met Gala 2017. The two tied the knot in 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony. Priyanka and Nick have 10 years age gap and are living a happy life together.
This power couple needs no introduction. They got married in January 2015 and have an age gap of 5 years. Soha and Kunal also have an adorable daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
This adorable couple tied the knot in 2020 and has been winning our hearts since then. Neha is 7 years older than Rohanpreet and their cute chemistry always proves that age is just a number.
