Katrina Kaif: From riding an auto, gymnastics to scuba diving, 6 times the star revealed her DAREDEVIL side

Check out these daredevil things Katrina Kaif did for her characters in her movies, revealing her adventurous and hardworking self.
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: March 17, 2020 12:49 pm
    Check out Katrina Kaif's daredevil side in these movies

    Check out Katrina Kaif's daredevil side in these movies

    Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful and beautiful leading ladies of Bollywood. The stunning diva who is an epitome of grace and style proved that she is not just a pretty face with her amazing comebacks in the past. The actress broke the internet when she debuted on the social networking application Instagram where she has given us an insight into her personal and professional life through her grid making it completely evident that she is a girl who love adventures. Today have a look at these stills from her movies, which reveal her true dare devil side.

    Riding an auto in Meri Brother Ki Dulhaan

    Riding an auto in Meri Brother Ki Dulhaan

    Doing the unconventional always, the actress drove an auto in Delhi for the song "Choomantar".

    Performing Acrobats for Dhoom 3

    Performing Acrobats for Dhoom 3

    Finishing every detail for her on-screen characters with perfection.

    Slaying it in contemporary dance form for Fitoor

    Slaying it in contemporary dance form for Fitoor

    If you haven't watched the song, you must watch it right away and wait for the actress to take your breath away with her dance.

    Riding a bike for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

    Riding a bike for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

    This scene in the movie has a different fan base all together.

    Scuba diving for Zindagi na Milegi Dobara

    Scuba diving for Zindagi na Milegi Dobara

    The actress learned scuba diving for her movie, Zindagi na Milegi Dobara.

    Gymnastics for Dhoom 3

    Gymnastics for Dhoom 3

    Remember the mesmerizing song Malang of Dhoom 3 where she won our hearts with her gymnastics?

