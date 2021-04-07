Katrina Kaif’s selfies with her loved ones prove her humble and down to earth nature; Check it out

1 / 11

Katrina Kaif’s selfies with her loved ones

Katrina Kaif is a very well-known name in the Bollywood industry. Hailing from London, Katrina had to face a language and cultural barrier at the beginning of her career but she overcame all of them, successfully creating a huge fanbase for herself. She first started as a fashion model, then making her acting debut with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom in 2003. Katrina Kaif rose to fame with the commercial success Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? In 2005 and became a household name with Namastey London in 2007. Throughout her career, Katrina Kaif has appeared in some of the great and critically acclaimed movies like Rajneeti (2010), Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and Bharat (2019). Fans are now awaiting Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. This Rohit Shetty directorial also has Akshay Kumar as the lead character, has been on halt for over a year due to the global pandemic. Even though the theatres have still not reopened, Katrina Kaif never fails to bring a smile to the faces of her fans through social media. Here are selfies of Katrina Kaif with her loved ones that will prove her humble and down-to-earth nature. Read ahead to take a look at Katrina Kaif’s selfies.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram