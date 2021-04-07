Advertisement
Katrina Kaif’s selfies with her loved ones prove her humble and down to earth nature; Check it out

Katrina Kaif’s selfies with her loved ones that will definitely prove that she has a very humble nature. Read ahead to take a look.
    Katrina Kaif’s selfies with her loved ones

    Katrina Kaif is a very well-known name in the Bollywood industry. Hailing from London, Katrina had to face a language and cultural barrier at the beginning of her career but she overcame all of them, successfully creating a huge fanbase for herself. She first started as a fashion model, then making her acting debut with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom in 2003. Katrina Kaif rose to fame with the commercial success Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? In 2005 and became a household name with Namastey London in 2007. Throughout her career, Katrina Kaif has appeared in some of the great and critically acclaimed movies like Rajneeti (2010), Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and Bharat (2019). Fans are now awaiting Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. This Rohit Shetty directorial also has Akshay Kumar as the lead character, has been on halt for over a year due to the global pandemic. Even though the theatres have still not reopened, Katrina Kaif never fails to bring a smile to the faces of her fans through social media. Here are selfies of Katrina Kaif with her loved ones that will prove her humble and down-to-earth nature. Read ahead to take a look at Katrina Kaif’s selfies.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Perfect lighting

    Katrina Kaif’s selfie with Anaita Shroff under the most perfect lighting is all hearts.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    “Morning workouts”

    Katrina’s “morning workout” selfie with her trainer.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Monochrome selfies

    The actor’s monochrome selfie with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant making funny faces.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    The Kaif sisters

    Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif’s adorable selfie together.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    “First meeting”

    Katrina and Anaita’s “first meeting many years ago”.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Katrina Kaif’s “wellness expert, advisor, and friend”

    The celebrity clicks a selfie with her “wellness expert, advisor, and friend”.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Travel diaries

    The sister duo clicked a selfie of themselves while travelling together.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    With the global icon

    Katrina Kaif’s candid selfie with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she flaunts Kat’s new products from her very own cosmetics brand.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Katrina’s hairstylist

    Katrina’s selfie with her amazing hairstylist from her superhit movie, Bharat (2019).

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    “Winter is coming”

    Katrina Kaif gets a selfie clicked with her sister and their mutual friend having an “#awesomethreesome”.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram