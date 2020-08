1 / 10

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a jumpsuit

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She has won hearts not only with her brilliant acting, but also with her utter beauty and fashionable looks. Talking about fashion, in particular, Katrina is one of the most stylish stars of Bollywood. She is known to have an impeccable sense of style. The actress is even considered to be a style icon. Over the years, she has donned some really beautiful outfits. She is one celebrity who can pull off any look with ease and perfection. Be it nailing a casual look or rocking a traditional avatar, Katrina knows how to grab attention and make heads turn. Her red carpet looks are the ones to look out for. The actress' promotional looks are also always on point. From Bharat to Ek Tha Tiger and more, Katrina's promotional looks have always been upto the mark. Recently, we stumbled upon a few throwback pictures of the actress from Zero promotions. All of her promotional looks for Zero were on point and served as major style inspiration as well. For one of the promotional events, she donned a khaki jumpsuit and nailed it! Speaking of that, here's a look at her throwback photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani