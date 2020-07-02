Katrina Kaif & sister Isabelle's social media posts prove a sibling is a blessing in disguise; See Photos

1 / 16

Katrina Kaif and her younger sister isabelle are the coolest sibling duo

Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid and most sought-after stars in the industry. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. She made her big-screen debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad's film Boom which unfortunately did not do so well. Katrina got her breakthrough role in cinema with David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya which became a major rise to fame. There has been no looking back for the actress since then! Her filmography consists of some of the most popular films like Namastey London, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang and several others. She was last seen in Bharat and Zero which gained her immense critical acclaim. On the personal front, Katrina Kaif is extremely warm and humble and shares a great bond with her siblings. She has seven siblings! Her three elder sisters are Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha and she also has three younger sisters named Melissa, Sonia, and Isabelle. The actress also has an elder brother, Michael. She said her father had no influence on Kaif or her siblings while they were growing up, and they were raised by their mother. On her father's absence in her life, Kaif stated, "When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have." Her younger sister Isabelle Kaif made her movie debut Dr Cabbie which was produced under Salman Khan's home banner. When a leading daily asked Katrina about the rumours of producing a film for Isabelle, she stated, "That would honestly be the worst move for her, because there is no credibility in that. I am an actor and not a producer. And it makes it seem like nobody would bet on her, and that’s not right. She has to stand on her own feet." Isabelle will be making her debut with a film titled Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma. Aayush will be essaying the role of an army officer, whereas Isabelle also has a strong role in the film. When Katrina Kaif was quizzed about the advice and words of wisdom that she has to offer to her sister, the Sheila Ki Jawani star said, “I always tell my sister that whether you are a director or an actor, you have to have nerves of steel to be in the film industry. It’s not easy.” Well, she is certainly one of the best elder sisters to have! On that note, take a look at their amazing photos together that display their superb camaraderie!

Photo Credit : Instagram