Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti, here's a list of celebs who shared their Christmas memories

1 / 8

Christmas memories

It's finally Christmas! Right from Bollywood and TV, several celebs will be celebrating the festival with their near and dear ones. Bollywood's one of the bankable actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates the day at her father Randhir Kapoor's house. The family comes together and then, from eating cake to clicking beautiful family selfies, they do it all! She also hosts Chritsmas bash which is graced by several biggies. This year, Bebo hosted a Christmas bash as well. The same was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more. A day before Christmas, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her BFF Akanksha Ranjan sitting beside a Christmas tree and surrounded by gifts. She captioned the same as, "Happy Christmas Eve Eve. If you know, you know." Each celebrity has great memories that they will always treasure. On the occasion of Christmas, right from Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti, check out the Christmas memories shared by these celebs.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram