Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti, here's a list of celebs who shared their Christmas memories
It's finally Christmas! Each celebrity has great memories that they will always treasure. On the occasion of Christmas, right from Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti, check out the Christmas memories shared by these celebs.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1665 reads
Mumbai
Published: December 25, 2019 07:45 am
Christmas memories
It's finally Christmas! Right from Bollywood and TV, several celebs will be celebrating the festival with their near and dear ones. Bollywood's one of the bankable actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates the day at her father Randhir Kapoor's house. The family comes together and then, from eating cake to clicking beautiful family selfies, they do it all! She also hosts Chritsmas bash which is graced by several biggies. This year, Bebo hosted a Christmas bash as well. The same was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more. A day before Christmas, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her BFF Akanksha Ranjan sitting beside a Christmas tree and surrounded by gifts. She captioned the same as, "Happy Christmas Eve Eve. If you know, you know." Each celebrity has great memories that they will always treasure. On the occasion of Christmas, right from Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti, check out the Christmas memories shared by these celebs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif's favourite festival is Christmas. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina had revealed that Christmas was always about time with her six sisters. "It was the one time that we got together and spent time with each other," she said. The festival is all about family for the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
The Drive actress once revealed that she celebrated most of her Christmases in Bahrain as she grew up there. Sharing one of her childhood memories, Jacqueline said, "There are so many but it's mostly about opening presents and believing it was from Santa."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Every year, Bebo along with her entire family celebrate Christmas at her father's residence. The Good Newwz actress once revealed that it is one of the most important and best moments of the festival.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dino Morea
For Dino and his family, Christmas is about food. It also includes his mother's special recipe of a plum cake made with plums soaked in alcohol.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin who will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 celebrates the festival of Christmas to the fullest. She once revealed, "During school days, we used to have Christmas parties where Santa Claus would come with goodies and we would happily sing carols."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi is one of the top actresses of the TV industry. In an interview with TOI, Surbhi revealed that every year during Christmas, she used to wait for special shows on cartoon channels. It used to be fun as they had positive messages.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Rashami Desai
Rashami is currently a part of Bigg Boss 13. In an interview with a leading daily, Rashami once revealed her fondest Christmas memory. She shared, "My fondest memory was when my school took us for a midnight mass to a Church and showed us how the festival was celebrated."
Photo Credit : Instagram
