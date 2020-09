1 / 10

Katrina Kaif

One look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram channel and you’d notice that the Tiger Zinda Hai actress loves the sun, sand and beach. Well, every second photo on her Instagram channel consists of the actress posing in some far off deserted beach and while all of us are indoors, and cannot travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we decided to round up a series of photos of the Zero actress that will brighten up your day and make you virtually travel with her. From posing in a bikini to swimsuit, Katrina Kaif, just like most of us, loves the beach. While in some photos, we can see Katrina Kaif clicking a sun-kissed selfie, in other photos, we can see Miss Kaif posing in water. Besides sun, sand and beach goals, Katrina Kaif also gives us major workout goals as she often takes to social media to share workout videos and post workout selfies. Now since the longest time, it is being reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are allegedly dating each other, and the two have remain tight-lipped about their alleged affair.

Photo Credit : Instagram