Katrina Kaif turned her rooftop into a photo studio with these snaps and impressed the internet with her looks

Katrina Kaif chose a creative way to get her pictures clicked on her rooftop and fans loved this angle on her social media photos. Check them out.
579 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Katrina Kaif and her photos on her rooftop

    Katrina Kaif and her photos on her rooftop

    Katrina Kaif has been sharing some surprising insights about her life this lockdown. The actress who is also the founder of a beauty brand shared secrets of her easy-breezy look for an unscheduled zoom call. The actress shared how one should moisturise their skin and keep their skin prepped before putting on any makeup and also emphasized on the proper makeup for eyes and eyebrows along with some contouring tips.Katrina Kaif has been using her quarantine time productively with her younger sister Isabella. Being one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She will be soon seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi whose release date has unfortunately been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Kaif also shared fitness videos for herself with her trainer for fans to practice some indoors and stay fit. Apart from that, she also urged her fans to do the daily chores and save water in the process of activities like washing dishes. Her social media is also a hub for anyone who wants to be dressed elegantly. If you notice her social media carefully you will notice how much she loves to stay simple in terms of her clothes or her lifestyle. The actress' steps out in the most graceful outfits and her fans love it. Keeping up with the trends of getting photographed before stepping out for an event or outing, the actress has turned her rooftop several times into a photo studio for her pictures and we loved the creativity. Take a look at these photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Slaying the black look

    Slaying the black look

    Katrina looks marvelous in this corset-like black dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    A tangerine bodycon dress

    A tangerine bodycon dress

    With a hint of sunshine in this pic, Katrina flaunted her toned physique in this tangerine dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    A white lace dress never looked this good

    A white lace dress never looked this good

    Kat wore this lacey white dress for the launch event of her beauty brand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Kissing the sun

    Kissing the sun

    An off white floral dress with a beautiful jacket for this sunny picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Experiment with your sleeves

    Making pink our favourite colour again.

    Making pink our favourite colour again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Slaying it in red saree

    Slaying it in red saree

    Looking surreal in her red outfit for a promotional look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Scallop crop top

    Scallop crop top

    Looking perfect in an all white look with her beauty look on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    When she looks perfect in everything

    When she looks perfect in everything

    Messy hair look, kohl eyes and the perfect dress and lighting makes this a beautiful picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Some selfie sessions on rooftop

    Some selfie sessions on rooftop

    Katrina and her sister look beautiful in their natural looks here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

