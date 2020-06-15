Katrina Kaif turned her rooftop into a photo studio with these snaps and impressed the internet with her looks

1 / 10

Katrina Kaif and her photos on her rooftop

Katrina Kaif has been sharing some surprising insights about her life this lockdown. The actress who is also the founder of a beauty brand shared secrets of her easy-breezy look for an unscheduled zoom call. The actress shared how one should moisturise their skin and keep their skin prepped before putting on any makeup and also emphasized on the proper makeup for eyes and eyebrows along with some contouring tips.Katrina Kaif has been using her quarantine time productively with her younger sister Isabella. Being one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She will be soon seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi whose release date has unfortunately been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Kaif also shared fitness videos for herself with her trainer for fans to practice some indoors and stay fit. Apart from that, she also urged her fans to do the daily chores and save water in the process of activities like washing dishes. Her social media is also a hub for anyone who wants to be dressed elegantly. If you notice her social media carefully you will notice how much she loves to stay simple in terms of her clothes or her lifestyle. The actress' steps out in the most graceful outfits and her fans love it. Keeping up with the trends of getting photographed before stepping out for an event or outing, the actress has turned her rooftop several times into a photo studio for her pictures and we loved the creativity. Take a look at these photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram