Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan: 5 Haldi PICS inspired by B-town celebrities

Weddings are one of the most special days in anyone's life. And, the festivities are nothing less than that of carnival. There are several rituals and ceremonies and nonetheless to say, these festivities hold a special place. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different. Their weddings are lively and everyone just waits for their photos to come out in the public domain. The Haldi photos of our Bollywood celebs seem to be magical. From Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan to Yami Gautam, these celebs definitely enjoyed their Haldi festivity ahead of their big day. Indeed, the Haldi ceremony is as special as the big day. They are personal and full of fun. To note, in the Haldi ceremony, sacred turmeric is put on the to-be bride and to-be groom. Several notions are also attached to this ceremony. And, as it is the wedding season, let us look at the five most special Haldi photos from the B-Town world which are easy to recreate to make our wedding albums more lively.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram/ PIC Credit: Errikos Andreou
The actress donned an ivory ensemble by Sabyasachi for her Haldi ceremony. This picture speaks volumes of Katrina and Vicky's love and is so easy to recreate.
Varun's wedding with Natasha was nothing less than that of a fairytale and so do other ceremonies. This Haldi photo SCREAMS fun as the actor poses for the camera.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram/ PIC Credit: Stories by Joseph Hardik
For her Haldi, Yami chose a simple yellow outfit and yet managed to win hearts. This picture reflects the love and bond of the sisters
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram
This picture is perfect for couples who like to enjoy each ritual and ceremony together. With the flower shower, this dreamy photo is amazing.
Photo Credit : Vikrant Massey Instagram/ PIC Credit: Shutterdown
If you are looking for some pre-Haldi-inspiration, then this picture of Neha and Rohanpreet is your one-stop destination. This photo defines love, undoubtedly.
Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram/ PIC Credit: Deepika Sharma
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app