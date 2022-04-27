Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan: 5 Haldi PICS inspired by B-town celebrities

1 / 6

5 Haldi PICS inspired by B-town celebrities

Weddings are one of the most special days in anyone's life. And, the festivities are nothing less than that of carnival. There are several rituals and ceremonies and nonetheless to say, these festivities hold a special place. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different. Their weddings are lively and everyone just waits for their photos to come out in the public domain. The Haldi photos of our Bollywood celebs seem to be magical. From Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan to Yami Gautam, these celebs definitely enjoyed their Haldi festivity ahead of their big day. Indeed, the Haldi ceremony is as special as the big day. They are personal and full of fun. To note, in the Haldi ceremony, sacred turmeric is put on the to-be bride and to-be groom. Several notions are also attached to this ceremony. And, as it is the wedding season, let us look at the five most special Haldi photos from the B-Town world which are easy to recreate to make our wedding albums more lively.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram/ PIC Credit: Errikos Andreou