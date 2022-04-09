From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; 5 weddings where the guests had to sign NDA

1 / 6

B-town couples who made their wedding guests sign an NDA

Marriages are matches made in heaven. It is one of the most special days of anybody's life. Some like to make it grandeur with a full show off while others like to keep it simple and intimate. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different. Some Bollywood weddings have witnessed a grand affair. Remember, Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Anand Ahuja? It was all over the internet and her fans were getting information about each ritual through social media. On the other hand, we have Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif - the king and queen of pulling off a secret relationship. The duo kept their relationship a secret and in no time tied the knot in an intimate affair in Rajasthan in the presence of their family members and close friends. They also made their wedding guests sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to keep their marriage a secret. Apart from Vicky and Katrina, there are other celebrities too who kept their D-day private. Today, let us have a look at all the Bollywood weddings where the guests were told to sign the NDA so that any wedding-related information does not leak outside.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram