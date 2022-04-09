From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; 5 weddings where the guests had to sign NDA

Marriages are matches made in heaven. It is one of the most special days of anybody's life. Some like to make it grandeur with a full show off while others like to keep it simple and intimate. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different. Some Bollywood weddings have witnessed a grand affair. Remember, Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Anand Ahuja? It was all over the internet and her fans were getting information about each ritual through social media. On the other hand, we have Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif - the king and queen of pulling off a secret relationship. The duo kept their relationship a secret and in no time tied the knot in an intimate affair in Rajasthan in the presence of their family members and close friends. They also made their wedding guests sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to keep their marriage a secret. Apart from Vicky and Katrina, there are other celebrities too who kept their D-day private. Today, let us have a look at all the Bollywood weddings where the guests were told to sign the NDA so that any wedding-related information does not leak outside.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot in December last year in an intimate affair. The wedding was only attended by close friends and family members and they made their guests sign an NDA to not post any wedding festivities on social media. One has to agree that their relationship and wedding affair was one of the best-kept secrets in the history of Bollywood.
'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra had tied the knot with Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Their wedding was nothing less than that of a fairytale. The couple had barred their guests from using cellphones inside the venue and also asked them to sign a confidentiality clause.
Anushka and Virat got married in the year 2017. They kept the details about their marriage a secret and had flown to Italy for the festivities. The couple had asked their guests to not post anything until they made it official on social media.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra kept their marriage a secret and tied the knot in front of family members in the year 2014 in Italy. Nobody, including the wedding team, was allowed to post online or even speak about their marriage in public.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were good friends for a long time before taking their relationship a step further. They got married in Delhi in the year 2018 in a private ceremony. They had requested their guests to not post any pictures online and later, had announced their nuptial on social media.
