Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa; Celebs who kept their wedding away from limelight

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t confirmed their relationship officially, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the rumoured lovebirds are all set to tie the knots on December 9. A source close to the Dhoom 3 actress has confirmed that the duo is eyeing a big fat wedding that will be attended by their close friends and family members. In addition to this, we have also learnt that the couple’s wedding festivities including Mehendi and Sangeet will be held on December 7 and 8 in Rajasthan. Well, we are absolutely excited to watch the lovebirds achieve this milestone together as they begin a whole new chapter of their lives. Speaking of the duo, they’re not the first ones who kept their wedding away from the limelight. In the recent past, we have seen many Bollywood couples who chose to remain tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last minute. Here, we have curated a list of those celebs.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa were the latest ones who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 15. The couple who dated each other for over a decade chose to keep their marriage news away from the limelight until the very last minute. After exchanging wedding vows, the lovebirds took to social media to share stunning photos of their big day. While sharing the pictures, Rajkummar said, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar successfully fooled fans by not only keeping their relationship under wraps. But they also took many by surprise by sharing their gorgeous wedding photos. While sharing the pictures, the duo released a joint statement that read, “In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also opted for the ‘chori chori chupke chupke’ style when it came to their big day. A day after their marriage, Rhea penned a heartwarming caption for beau Karan Boolani that read, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Their relationship was the talk of the town for many years. Everyone was eagerly waiting to know about their marriage plans. But, the news of Aditya Chopra’s secret marriage with Rani Mukerji in Italy on April 21, 2014, left everyone astonished. Their wedding was attended by 20 people only. In fact, Karan Johar and Vaibhavi Merchant were the only B-town celebs who were invited to the wedding.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla