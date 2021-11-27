Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa; Celebs who kept their wedding away from limelight

1 / 5

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t confirmed their relationship officially, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the rumoured lovebirds are all set to tie the knots on December 9. A source close to the Dhoom 3 actress has confirmed that the duo is eyeing a big fat wedding that will be attended by their close friends and family members. In addition to this, we have also learnt that the couple’s wedding festivities including Mehendi and Sangeet will be held on December 7 and 8 in Rajasthan. Well, we are absolutely excited to watch the lovebirds achieve this milestone together as they begin a whole new chapter of their lives. Speaking of the duo, they’re not the first ones who kept their wedding away from the limelight. In the recent past, we have seen many Bollywood couples who chose to remain tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last minute. Here, we have curated a list of those celebs.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk