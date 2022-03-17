Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa: Star couples who will be celebrating their first

1 / 6

Celebrity couples celebrating first Holi post-wedding

With Holi just a day away, newly-wedded couples of Bollywood are in the spotlight as their fans are eager to know how these celebs will celebrate their first Holi together after marriage. Every festival becomes more special if it is the first big festival after the marriage and for celebrities, it is no different. As we prepare to celebrate the festival of bright colours, here's a look at Bollywood couples who will be celebrating their first Holi together post their wedding.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram