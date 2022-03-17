Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa: Star couples who will be celebrating their first

With Holi just a day away, newly-wedded couples of Bollywood are in the spotlight as their fans are eager to know how these celebs will celebrate their first Holi together after marriage. Every festival becomes more special if it is the first big festival after the marriage and for celebrities, it is no different. As we prepare to celebrate the festival of bright colours, here's a look at Bollywood couples who will be celebrating their first Holi together post their wedding.
One of the most romantic couples of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be celebrating the Holi on a grand scale. Post their marriage, this will be the first Holi of the couple and the two will make the most of it.
Farhan and Shibani recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The two will be celebrating their first festival together after their marriage.
The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in November 2021 and will be celebrating their first Holi together as a married couple.
Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her longtime beau Vicky Jain in December 2021 and as a married couple, the two will celebrate Holi together for the first time.
Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 and the pictures of this newly-married couple from their first Holi together are keenly awaited.
