Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wedding: 5 interesting facts about the grand affair

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set for their big fat traditional wedding at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort. While the love birds have been very hush-hush about their love life and wedding planning, their wedding has come out to be the biggest buzz of the B-town right now. Kat and Vicky's wedding festivities are to stretch across three days. First in line is the sangeet ceremony on 7th December, followed by Mehendi on 8th December and finally the grand wedding on 9th December. Ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, here's a look at 5 interesting facts about the grand affair.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a court marriage before their grand wedding. While the wedding festivities have begun in full swing, the reports suggest that the love birds have already had a court marriage at Vicky Kaushal's house in front of their family members.
The big wedding also comes with a big list of rules. Katrina and Vicky's wedding guests were made to sign an NDA clause. The guests at Katrina and Vicky's wedding will not be able to disclose anything about the wedding as no photography is permitted inside the wedding venue.
While most of the celebrities prefer a foreign location for their big day, Vicky and Katrina opted to have their wedding in India. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot at Six Senses Fort in Barwara. The bride-to-be and groom-to-be will be staying in the most expensive suites of the hotel which costs Rs. 7 lakh per night.
One thing that everyone is excited to know is that who all are attending the grand wedding. Earlier, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi were spotted in Jaipur. Reports suggest that only 120 guests have been invited to the grand wedding which includes the celebs like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, Anushka Sharma, among others.
When a Bollywood celebrity is getting married, the first fashion designer that comes to our mind is Sabyasachi. However, Katrina will be donning an Abu Jani ensemble for Mehendi, a Manish Malhotra's creation at the sangeet, and a Gucci attire at the wedding reception. Meanwhile, Vicky might be seen donning Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore's designer ensembles at their Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.
