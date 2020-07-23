Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal: When B town celebs used their terrace as a studio and shared fabulous photos

1 / 9

Take a look at times celebs gave fantastic clicks from the outdoors of their home

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. She is often spotted without makeup as she flaunts her radiant skin. She has been spending the best time amid lockdown. Talking about the lockdown, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma aka Virushka has always been one of the goofiest, most candid and loved couples in B town and we are enjoying their quarantine diaries to the fullest. Speaking of which, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. Katrina Kaif's home is a cosy, inviting apartment with a bohemian aesthetic that screams personality. Exposed brick walls, stripped-down wood accents and eclectic décor elements give the entire house a modern, stylish and lived-in feel. Photographs and videos shared by Katrina and her sister Isabelle on social media give us glimpses overflowing bookshelves, spiral staircases leading to interesting spaces, and a sunny living room filled with colourful wall art and vibrant throws. The actors often love the outdoor shots from their home that gives them a natural light glow. Katrina too is a big fan of the outdoors and her feed is filled with snaps from her terrace shots. On that note, take a look at the times Bollywood celebs shared beautiful snaps from their balconies.

Photo Credit : Instagram