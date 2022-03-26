Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's loved up photos that prove they are made for each other

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who recently tied the knot often surprise their fans with their cute photos that they share on Instagram. The two are one of the cutest couples of B-town. Every time they share glimpses from their everyday life, their fans go aww. On that note, here's a look at five pictures of lovestruck couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that are all about love.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
This picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will forever be everyone's favourite as the two posed together for the first time as husband and wife after returning from their honeymoon.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Katrina and Vicky sent the social media into a frenzy when they shared this picture. Needless to say, the couple looked incredible together as Katrina donned a blue mini dress, while Vicky complemented her in a dapper black suit.
They truly set the temperature soaring; however, it is these cute forehead kisses that melt everyone's hearts.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The couple loves to give their followers a timely serotonin boost with their lovely selfies on Instagram.
Vicky and Katrina gave their fans a peek into their romantic life with this mushy selfie.