Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's mesmerising vacation diaries

1 / 6

Vicky & Katrina's romantic getaway

Soon after getting married, Vicky and Katrina got busy with their professional commitments while their fans were eagerly waiting for them to go on a vacation. And finally, they are vacationing together. The couple just dropped adorable vacation pictures and took the internet by storm. The lovebirds are calling like a boss and it was certainly a much-needed break for them. Here's a look at five mushy pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's vacation diaries.

Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram