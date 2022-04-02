Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's mesmerising vacation diaries

Soon after getting married, Vicky and Katrina got busy with their professional commitments while their fans were eagerly waiting for them to go on a vacation. And finally, they are vacationing together. The couple just dropped adorable vacation pictures and took the internet by storm. The lovebirds are calling like a boss and it was certainly a much-needed break for them. Here's a look at five mushy pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's vacation diaries.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
This picture of them chilling together on their romantic getaway is going viral on the internet. In this click, Vicky and Katrina strike a cosy pose as they enjoy their time together.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Katrina demonstrates how to be fashionable even on your holidays. The actress looked glamorous as she chilled with her beloved husband.
The actor looked sizzling in this picture by the beach. In the click, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body as he gives his fans a sneak peek of the stunning visuals of the scenic beauty around him.
This picture is certainly giving us major couple goals and already winning everyone's heart across Instagram.
Just take a look at this beautiful location! Well, it will make you want to pack your backpacks right away and go on vacation.