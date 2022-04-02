Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's mesmerising vacation diaries

Published on Apr 02, 2022 10:34 PM IST
   
    Vicky & Katrina's romantic getaway

    Soon after getting married, Vicky and Katrina got busy with their professional commitments while their fans were eagerly waiting for them to go on a vacation. And finally, they are vacationing together. The couple just dropped adorable vacation pictures and took the internet by storm. The lovebirds are calling like a boss and it was certainly a much-needed break for them. Here's a look at five mushy pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's vacation diaries.

    Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

    Chill vibes

    This picture of them chilling together on their romantic getaway is going viral on the internet. In this click, Vicky and Katrina strike a cosy pose as they enjoy their time together.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Slaying in style

    Katrina demonstrates how to be fashionable even on your holidays. The actress looked glamorous as she chilled with her beloved husband.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Macho man

    The actor looked sizzling in this picture by the beach. In the click, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body as he gives his fans a sneak peek of the stunning visuals of the scenic beauty around him.

    Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

    Couple goals

    This picture is certainly giving us major couple goals and already winning everyone's heart across Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Romantic gateway at a dreamy location

    Just take a look at this beautiful location! Well, it will make you want to pack your backpacks right away and go on vacation.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram