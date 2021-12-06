Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: 5 Times the bride to be managed to turn heads in a saree

Katrina Kaif is a true fashionista, and she certainly knows how to ace ethnic fashion in style. The diva never shies away from carrying different styles and she rocks it each time. Whether she is attending a promotional event or an award show, Katrina cannot get enough of exotic bloom. Her wardrobe features a versatile collection of timeless ensembles, leaving us in awe every single time. One look at her social media tells us that the actress is an absolute desi girl at heart. While the actress loves to wear western dresses, sarees are her love. Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, here's a look at 5 times the actress wowed us with her elegance and simplicity in saree.
In the click, Katrina Kaif can be seen donning a blush pink saree splashing out the royal vibes. The actress looked stunning as always in the semi-sheer drape and inspired us to steal a few pages from her traditional style book.
Give her western attire or ethnic attire, Katrina Kaif will leave you stunned with her elegance and boldness. The actress left her fans spellbound with her look in a powder blue saree adorned with tassels hanging from the hemline.
Katrina was seen donning a glamourous earthy orange saree that featured an intricate lace border. Keeping the look elegant and minimal, she paired it with a matching printed blouse and completed the look with a pair of Jhumkas.
Katrina Kaif just can't get enough of her sarees and has ultimately made us believe that she is a queen in saree. The diva carried off hand-embroidered saree in rose pink colour truly well. Looking nothing short of gorgeous, the actress teamed it up with a noodle-sleeved silk blouse.
More often than not, Katrina manages to make a style statement with her gorgeous picks. Keeping it elegant yet simple, the actress donned a pink silk saree with a thick gold border. Katrina completed her look with gold earrings accentuated with pearls on them.
