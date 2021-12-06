Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: 5 Times the bride to be managed to turn heads in a saree

1 / 6

Katrina Kaif’s sarees that serve as perfect ethnic wear inspiration

Katrina Kaif is a true fashionista, and she certainly knows how to ace ethnic fashion in style. The diva never shies away from carrying different styles and she rocks it each time. Whether she is attending a promotional event or an award show, Katrina cannot get enough of exotic bloom. Her wardrobe features a versatile collection of timeless ensembles, leaving us in awe every single time. One look at her social media tells us that the actress is an absolute desi girl at heart. While the actress loves to wear western dresses, sarees are her love. Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, here's a look at 5 times the actress wowed us with her elegance and simplicity in saree.

Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Katrina Kaif's Instagram