Katrina Kaif & Vicky's first Lohri to Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli, see this week's viral photo

COVID-19 pandemic has affected large-scale festivities across the country. However, it hasn’t dulled the festive spirit for our lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The newlyweds celebrated their first Lohri together and we are sure the glimpses from their intimate celebrations will leave you in awe.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
The power couple, who had tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other, never miss a chance to paint the town red with their romance. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch Ranveer and Deepika together be it on screen or off screen. And now, the power couple once again made headlines as they were back in town and were papped at the airport.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the apple of everyone’s eyes. The little munchkin often sends the paps on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out in the city. Undoubtedly, each of his pics is a treat to the fans. And Taimur once again made headlines as he was papped showing his gun to the paps.
Cricketer Virat Kohli took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches. Many of his fans were shocked and immediately started tweeting about him. Virat, on Saturday, took to his social media handle and wrote that everything comes to a halt at some stage. His actress wife Anushka Sharma today took to her Instagram handle and posted a long heartfelt note for him.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had recently hit the headlines after the reports of their breakup surfaced on the internet. The hearts of several fans shattered after listening to this news and everyone only kept wondering what went wrong? But, Arjun had taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with Malla and put a full stop to all these rumours. And, today the couple headed out for a lunch date as they were spotted together in the city putting their stylish foot forward.