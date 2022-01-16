Katrina Kaif & Vicky's first Lohri to Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli, see this week's viral photo

4 / 5

Anushka Sharma kisses Virat Kohli in the pic that she shared after he announced his retirement

Cricketer Virat Kohli took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches. Many of his fans were shocked and immediately started tweeting about him. Virat, on Saturday, took to his social media handle and wrote that everything comes to a halt at some stage. His actress wife Anushka Sharma today took to her Instagram handle and posted a long heartfelt note for him.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma/Instagram