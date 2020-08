1 / 8

Katrina Kaif: You cannot miss these FUN on stage moments of the actress while she promoted her films

Katrina Kaif's social media is providing her fans an insight into her daily life more than ever this lockdown. The actress' shared an adorable video of herself getting ready for her Tuesday date night with a bowl full of popcorn and Amazon Prime Video's latest show Bandish Bandits. Katrina Kaif posted an Instagram reel video on her social media and in her caption she shared "Ready for my series date with Bandish Bandits. Congrats my dear friends Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Catch it on Amazon Prime Video." The actress gave her fans a special treat this lockdown with the announcement of her new project opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter named Phone Bhoot which is being produced by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will be released next year and this will be the first horror-comedy movie of the three actors. Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country despite hailing from a non-filmy background. The actress has made it on her own in Bollywood. The actress has emerged as a talented dancer and recently as a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line. The actress broke the internet when she debuted on Instagram where she has given us an insight into her personal and professional life. During the lockdown period, the actress shared fitness videos for her fans to practice indoors and stay fit. Apart from that, she also urged her fans to do the daily chores and save water while washing dishes. Today we have these throwback pictures of the actress which reveal her fun side on stage as she promoted her different movies at different events.

