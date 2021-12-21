Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam: 5 Most stylish celebrity brides of 2021

1 / 6

Meet the beautiful brides of 2020

In India, every occasion or festival is celebrated with grandeur, the wedding being on top of the chart. This year witnessed some super stylish and gorgeous celebrities brides whose makeup and outfits inspired us. While some couples were dating for years, some kept their relationship a secret until they finally tied the knot. We have been showered day after day with stunning pictures of brides from their big fat wedding celebration. Katrina Kaif, Natasha Dalal, Yami Gautam and many others got hitched this year. While most of them had an intimate wedding, the celebrity brides made sure their looks were just perfect. Here's a look at the most gorgeous celebrity brides of 2021.

Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram