Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam: 5 Most stylish celebrity brides of 2021

In India, every occasion or festival is celebrated with grandeur, the wedding being on top of the chart. This year witnessed some super stylish and gorgeous celebrities brides whose makeup and outfits inspired us. While some couples were dating for years, some kept their relationship a secret until they finally tied the knot. We have been showered day after day with stunning pictures of brides from their big fat wedding celebration. Katrina Kaif, Natasha Dalal, Yami Gautam and many others got hitched this year. While most of them had an intimate wedding, the celebrity brides made sure their looks were just perfect. Here's a look at the most gorgeous celebrity brides of 2021.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
If you look at Natasha Dalal's bridal look, you will realise that she is not the usual Indian bride and everything about her wedding look is fresh and new. For her big day, she ditched red and opted for unique colours. The diva made heads turn in gold lehenga featuring silver and gold embroidery. She completed her look with an elegant diamond necklace, silver kaleera and white chooda.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Dressed in a bright red lehenga, Katrina Kaif made the most gorgeous bride. The actress' all red bridal look came with an ornate blouse paired with a sheer dupatta. The bride donned a classic Sabyasachi lehenga handwoven in Matka silk with meticulously embroidered zardosi borders in velvet.
Keeping it classic yet glamorous, Rajkummar Rao's beautiful bride Patralekhaa wore a beautiful red tulle embroidery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She teamed up her saree with an embroidered veil that featured a Bengali verse inscribed on it.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Patralekhaa's Instagram
Celebrating age-old customs with ample red, Yami Gautam made a gorgeous bride in a saree. The actress chose to keep her wedding festivities minimal and donned her mother's red banarasi saree on her big day. Handcrafted with pure love, the saree featured an array of motifs and was teamed up with an embroidered veil which added glam to her overall look.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a Manish Malhotra lehenga intricately embroidered in gold beads and zardozi work. She paired her bridal outfit with a sheer veil featuring tassel detailing.
Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram