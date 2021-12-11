Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam:5 celebrity inspired haldi ceremony looks

Indian weddings are like a carnival, one lives several experiences while getting married, and more so in Bollywood. Celebrity weddings are just so awesome and lively, that every ceremony holds its different charms and is full of vibrance. Have a look at the beautiful pictures of celebrities in their extraordinary ravishing looks that can certainly serve as the perfect style guide for upcoming haldi ceremonies.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looked lovely at her haldi ceremony. It's a top-shot of Kajal, where her face is smudged with haldi and her look is adorned with flower jewellery.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
Yami donned a yellow suit with a red dupatta for her haldi ceremony. The smile on her glowing face is enough to win millions of hearts. She accessorised her glamorous look with shell jewellery.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
Neha Kakkar looked like a beam of sunshine and her gorgeous smile just adds to her look. She teamed her saree with a glamorous yellow silk blouse and completed her look with a floral hairdo.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Neha Kakkar's Instagram
Ditching the usual yellow, Katrina Kaif donned an ivory ensemble by Sabyasachi for her haldi. The actress looked gorgeous in lehenga with tilla and gota embroidery. Keeping her look fuss-free, she accessorised it with floral jewellery and left her tresses open.
For her haldi ceremony, actress Shraddha Arya was in all smiles as she donned a shiny yellow lehenga. She accessorised her haldi ceremony look with floral jewellery.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya's Instagram