Katrina Kaif's 6 skincare rituals that she follows to keep her skin glowing all the time
Published: March 26, 2020 04:26 pm
Katrina Kaif's skincare secrets
Katrina Kaif is one beautiful actress of Bollywood. The stunning diva who is often too busy due to her professional commitments is currently staying indoors due to the Coronavirus scare. Just like other celebrities, Katrina is keeping her fans updated and giving them an insight into her self-quarantine period. The diva is busy cleaning her house and washing utensils, playing guitar, and organizing her house. The actress also treated her fans and followers with no makeup pic and one can agree, she is definitely blessed with flawless skin. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she keeps sharing her photos sans makeup and is also praised by her fan for flaunting her natural beauty. Though the lifestyle of the actress requires to apply heavy makeup, Katrina has managed to take care of her skin. She follows her skincare routine on a daily basis. Well, who wouldn't want to know her skincare secrets? We break down five skincare secrets of the actress.
Good moisturiser
As revealed in her interview with Vogue, Katrina ensures to use a good moisturiser.
Sunscreen is a must
Before stepping out of the house, Katrina applies a good sunscreen as it protects the skin from the sun.
Makes sure to use no makeup at home
The diva always removes her makeup when she's at home.
Going to bed sans makeup
Many actresses swear by this rule and Katrina is one of them. She never sleeps with her makeup on.
Drinking water
The actress believes drinking water does the right trick.
How do you let your skin relax at night?
In an interview with Vogue, when asked her how does she relax her skin at night, Katrina said that she moisturises her skin well.
