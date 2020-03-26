Coronavirus updates
Katrina Kaif's 6 skincare rituals that she follows to keep her skin glowing all the time

Katrina Kaif's 6 skincare rituals that she follows to keep her skin glowing all the time

Katrina Kaif is one beautiful actress of Bollywood. Though the lifestyle of the actress requires to apply heavy makeup, Katrina has managed to take care of her skin. Who wouldn't want to know her skincare secrets? We break down six skincare secrets of the actress.
  1 / 7
    Katrina Kaif's skincare secrets

    Katrina Kaif's skincare secrets

    Katrina Kaif is one beautiful actress of Bollywood. The stunning diva who is often too busy due to her professional commitments is currently staying indoors due to the Coronavirus scare. Just like other celebrities, Katrina is keeping her fans updated and giving them an insight into her self-quarantine period. The diva is busy cleaning her house and washing utensils, playing guitar, and organizing her house. The actress also treated her fans and followers with no makeup pic and one can agree, she is definitely blessed with flawless skin. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she keeps sharing her photos sans makeup and is also praised by her fan for flaunting her natural beauty. Though the lifestyle of the actress requires to apply heavy makeup, Katrina has managed to take care of her skin. She follows her skincare routine on a daily basis. Well, who wouldn't want to know her skincare secrets? We break down five skincare secrets of the actress.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  2 / 7
    Good moisturiser

    Good moisturiser

    As revealed in her interview with Vogue, Katrina ensures to use a good moisturiser.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 7
    Sunscreen is a must

    Sunscreen is a must

    Before stepping out of the house, Katrina applies a good sunscreen as it protects the skin from the sun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 7
    Makes sure to use no makeup at home

    Makes sure to use no makeup at home

    The diva always removes her makeup when she's at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 7
    Going to bed sans makeup

    Going to bed sans makeup

    Many actresses swear by this rule and Katrina is one of them. She never sleeps with her makeup on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 7
    Drinking water

    Drinking water

    The actress believes drinking water does the right trick.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 7
    How do you let your skin relax at night?

    How do you let your skin relax at night?

    In an interview with Vogue, when asked her how does she relax her skin at night, Katrina said that she moisturises her skin well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

