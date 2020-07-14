/
Katrina Kaif's interesting statements over the years: From ups and downs in her career to success mantra
Katrina Kaif is one popular actress of Bollywood. As she continues to inspire and entertain, today, we take a look at some of her most interesting statements about wanting to be a star, become successful and more.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: July 14, 2020 04:18 pm
The Bharat star's statements over the years
Katrina Kaif is one popular actress of Bollywood. The actress who made her debut with Boom has certainly come a long way in her career. Since her debut, she has been a part of many films such as Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fitoor, and more. She has worked hard to achieve success on her own. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Fans loved her performance in the same. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for her upcoming movie. The actress' fan following keeps increasing day by day. For the uninitiated, she recently crossed 40 million followers on Instagram. She shared a video consisting of her most popular Instagram posts and captioned it as, 'A bigggggggg 40 million sized hug to everyone. thanks to @by.the.gram 4 this.' Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows her posts are a delight to her fans. From sharing no makeup to behind-the-scenes, Katrina keeps her fans entertained. As she continues to inspire and entertain, today, we take a look at some of her most interesting statements about wanting to be a star, success, and more.
The beginning
She once said, "When I entered the industry, I knew I had to put in a lot of hard work to get where I am today."
On wanting to be a star
Katrina also said that she had no plan B and she always wanted to be a star. She told PTI, "Having a plan B is like accepting failure. I have never had a plan B for anything.".
On failure
She has had her share of ups and downs in her career. Talking about lows, she said, "Hardship and failures taught me to evolve & reach the next step. Failures are the biggest steps. Once you get there, then you reach higher."
On success
"I believe in not taking success to your head or failure to your heart," she told IANS.
On success mantra
Katrina once shared that she tries to enjoy every moment and not take herself too seriously.
On competition
At an event, Katrina said that a competitive mindset can stop us from empowering our contemporaries. She also revealed that she tries to support women around her as much as possible.
On her colleagues in the industry
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina was asked if she has been able to make lasting friends in the industry. She said, 'I think so. The other day, I was feeling that when we go into the details of the equation we share with our colleagues in the industry, [with some] it is wonderful, or fun or that of angst or not-so-good.' She added by saying, “We are all part of this industry, and we have all been here together for a good few years. It’s almost like a dysfunctional family. You may not like some of your family members in some cases, but they are still your family members. For me, at least, it has become like that. We may not have had the best relationship, but we still had a relationship for so many years.”
On Salman Khan
Katrina shares a great camaraderie with Salman Khan. She once said, "Wherever life takes me, Salman will always be my family."
