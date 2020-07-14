Katrina Kaif's interesting statements over the years: From ups and downs in her career to success mantra

1 / 9

The Bharat star's statements over the years

Katrina Kaif is one popular actress of Bollywood. The actress who made her debut with Boom has certainly come a long way in her career. Since her debut, she has been a part of many films such as Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fitoor, and more. She has worked hard to achieve success on her own. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Fans loved her performance in the same. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for her upcoming movie. The actress' fan following keeps increasing day by day. For the uninitiated, she recently crossed 40 million followers on Instagram. She shared a video consisting of her most popular Instagram posts and captioned it as, 'A bigggggggg 40 million sized hug to everyone. thanks to @by.the.gram 4 this.' Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows her posts are a delight to her fans. From sharing no makeup to behind-the-scenes, Katrina keeps her fans entertained. As she continues to inspire and entertain, today, we take a look at some of her most interesting statements about wanting to be a star, success, and more.

Photo Credit : Instagram