Katrina Kaif's love for blue outfits

Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:28 PM IST   |  6.4K
   
    Katrina Kaif's blue wardrobe

    There is certainly no denying that Katrina Kaif is the fashionista of Bollywood and is the style icon we look up to for inspiration. Her ravishing style and glamorous looks are timelessly beautiful, which is why everyone turns to her for styling tips to look uber cool. The star has several times taken to social media to exhibit her love for the colour blue. On that note, here's a look at five terrific looks of Katrina Kaif in blue outfits that got our eyes glued to her beauty.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Beauty personified in blue

    Katrina looked pretty in this light blue body-hugging dress that came with full sleeves and a deep-cut square neckline. She added sparkle to the look by pairing it with blue earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Aqua queen

    The diva stepped out in a blue corset-style gown and looked like an aqua princess. The ensemble came with a corset-style top and skirt that featured cut-outs at the waist flaunting her toned torso.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Timeless in a saree

    Katrina looked sizzling in a pastel blue saree paired with a plunging neckline blouse. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and bangles.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Classy winter vibes

    Dolled up in the most casual yet classy outfit, the diva kept it simple in faded blue baggy jeans. The actress beat the cold weather by teaming it up with a floral hoodie and completing her look with a pair of white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Easy breezy look

    This time, Katrina donned a bodycon blue crop top flaunting her perfect figure. The spaghetti strap too came with ribbed detailing all over making it a trendy piece for summer. She paired her classic top with mini denim jeans.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram