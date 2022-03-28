Katrina Kaif's love for blue outfits

1 / 6

Katrina Kaif's blue wardrobe

There is certainly no denying that Katrina Kaif is the fashionista of Bollywood and is the style icon we look up to for inspiration. Her ravishing style and glamorous looks are timelessly beautiful, which is why everyone turns to her for styling tips to look uber cool. The star has several times taken to social media to exhibit her love for the colour blue. On that note, here's a look at five terrific looks of Katrina Kaif in blue outfits that got our eyes glued to her beauty.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram