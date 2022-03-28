Katrina Kaif's love for blue outfits

There is certainly no denying that Katrina Kaif is the fashionista of Bollywood and is the style icon we look up to for inspiration. Her ravishing style and glamorous looks are timelessly beautiful, which is why everyone turns to her for styling tips to look uber cool. The star has several times taken to social media to exhibit her love for the colour blue. On that note, here's a look at five terrific looks of Katrina Kaif in blue outfits that got our eyes glued to her beauty.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Katrina looked pretty in this light blue body-hugging dress that came with full sleeves and a deep-cut square neckline. She added sparkle to the look by pairing it with blue earrings and pointed-toe pumps.
The diva stepped out in a blue corset-style gown and looked like an aqua princess. The ensemble came with a corset-style top and skirt that featured cut-outs at the waist flaunting her toned torso.
Katrina looked sizzling in a pastel blue saree paired with a plunging neckline blouse. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and bangles.
Dolled up in the most casual yet classy outfit, the diva kept it simple in faded blue baggy jeans. The actress beat the cold weather by teaming it up with a floral hoodie and completing her look with a pair of white sneakers.
This time, Katrina donned a bodycon blue crop top flaunting her perfect figure. The spaghetti strap too came with ribbed detailing all over making it a trendy piece for summer. She paired her classic top with mini denim jeans.