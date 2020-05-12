Advertisement
Katrina Kaif's love for red knows no bounds; Check out the actress' dazzling looks

Over the years, Katrina Kaif has served many stylish looks in red. And today, we have compiled a list of photos in which she can be seen wearing stunning red outfits.
69287 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 08:33 am
  1 / 16
    Katrina Kaif in red outfits

    Katrina Kaif in red outfits

    Katrina Kaif is one of the fashionable stars of Bollywood. Time and again, her fashionable appearances keep creating a huge buzz. The stunning actress knows how to dress and impress. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a traditional avatar or slaying in western outfits and more, Katrina Kaif oozes fashion and style. Over the years, Katrina has donned jaw-dropping outfits. Be it carrying a Sabyasachi saree or pulling off a Manish Malhotra outfit and more, Katrina is one celebrity who effortlessly nails each and every look by designers. Her promotional looks are always up to the mark. Be it Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan or Bharat, Katrina Kaif's promotional looks have never disappointed. Well, Katrina's love for red knows no bounds. From slaying it in a red dress to rocking a red traditional suit, Katrina has nailed each and every look with ease and perfection. Over the years, she has served many stylish looks in red. And today, we have compiled a list of photos in which she can be seen wearing stunning red outfits. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 16
    Promotional look on point

    Promotional look on point

    During Baar Baar Dekho's promotions, Katrina stunned in a red outfit. The actress looked beautiful. We love how the actress completed her look with earrings, bangles, and wore a bindi. Katrina is one celebrity who hardly fails to impress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  3 / 16
    Cannes appearance

    Cannes appearance

    For her Cannes appearance, Katrina donned a bright red body hugging Elie Saab outfit and looked absolutely stunning. The actress rounded off her look with scarlet lips and straight hair.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  4 / 16
    Lady in red

    Lady in red

    For an event in the city, Katrina Kaif wore a beautiful red satin wrap gown from Ong Oaj Pariam and painted it with silver Aldo sandals, earrings and rings. Her hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  5 / 16
    Stunning and how!

    Stunning and how!

    The actress once donned a beautiful red dress by Anamika Khanna. The dress featured a ruffled floral detailing paired with a matching cape jacket. She rounded off her look with chunky silver choker and bangles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 16
    Reception look

    Reception look

    For Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's wedding reception, Katrina opted for a lehenga which had red floral sequinned embroidery paired with a matching red dupatta. She paired her look with a ruby necklace. And her hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  7 / 16
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    For a Diwali party, Katrina wore a bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi and looked absolutely gorgeous. The lehenga featured gold embellishments and she paired it with a full sleeved blouse and matching dupatta.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  8 / 16
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    Katrina always looks gorgeous in a saree. She looks extremely gorgeous in saree. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 16
    Stunner

    Stunner

    For a red carpet event, Katrina wore a red dress and left her hair open and wore simple makeup which perfectly complimented her entire look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  10 / 16
    Desi look

    Desi look

    Katrina graced Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganpati celebrations wearing a beautiful red outfit. She wore a red long kurti which had minimal embellishments and matching dhoti pants. She paired it with golden stilettos and statement earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 16
    A sight to behold

    A sight to behold

    For an awards show, Katrina donned a beautiful red outfit and looked absolutely ravishing in it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  12 / 16
    Oh so pretty

    Oh so pretty

    This is one of the best looks of the actress. For an awards night, she wore a beautiful gown from Ester Abner. She rounded off her look with a pair of gold sandals and dainty earrings. She styled her hair in old Hollywood-esque curls.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  13 / 16
    Ravishing and how!

    Ravishing and how!

    For Ali Abbas Zafar party, Katrina wore a red dress. Her red midi satin dress featured puffed shoulders, plunging neckline, ruched detailing in the front and a thigh high slit which she paired with silver metallic sandals, dainty studs and curls finished off her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  14 / 16
    Floral outfit

    Floral outfit

    During Bharat's promotions, Katrina wore a floral red and pink dress which featured a belt around the waist. She opted for minimal makeup look and a high ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  15 / 16
    Breathtaking

    Breathtaking

    For an awards night, Katrina wore a beautiful red outfit and wore minimal jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  16 / 16
    Casual look at its best

    Casual look at its best

    This pic of the diva will certainly give you vacay goals. As seen in the pic, Katrina can be seen dressed in a red sweater and black beanie looking cute as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Cant act all she does is poses

