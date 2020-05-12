Katrina Kaif's love for red knows no bounds; Check out the actress' dazzling looks

1 / 16

Katrina Kaif in red outfits

Katrina Kaif is one of the fashionable stars of Bollywood. Time and again, her fashionable appearances keep creating a huge buzz. The stunning actress knows how to dress and impress. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a traditional avatar or slaying in western outfits and more, Katrina Kaif oozes fashion and style. Over the years, Katrina has donned jaw-dropping outfits. Be it carrying a Sabyasachi saree or pulling off a Manish Malhotra outfit and more, Katrina is one celebrity who effortlessly nails each and every look by designers. Her promotional looks are always up to the mark. Be it Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan or Bharat, Katrina Kaif's promotional looks have never disappointed. Well, Katrina's love for red knows no bounds. From slaying it in a red dress to rocking a red traditional suit, Katrina has nailed each and every look with ease and perfection. Over the years, she has served many stylish looks in red. And today, we have compiled a list of photos in which she can be seen wearing stunning red outfits. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram