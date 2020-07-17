Katrina Kaif's priceless GOOFY expressions in these photos show her inner chirpy side

1 / 10

Katrina Kaif will melt your heart with her chirpy side

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. She is often spotted without makeup as she flaunts her radiant skin. Talking about her flawless skin, the actress revealed the secrets behind her flawless skin in an interview and said, "I’m not sure if you could call it a ‘diet’ but I do try and eat right… I mean eating the right foods, in the right quantities, at the right time. If you follow this mantra, you’re sure to be not just in better shape but also feel much healthier from within." Apart from being one of the fittest actresses who set major fitness goals for everyone, Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashionista and never fails to impress the audience with her stunning appearances. Be it airport, red carpet, party, wedding reception or a casual lunch date with friends, the diva makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From a plunging neckline dress, off-shoulder outfits, thigh-high slit dresses to a mini bodycon dress, she pulls it off like no one else! She is also one of the goofiest and most adorable actresses in Bollywood and often leaves the fans in awe with her endearing moments. Take a look at her most goofy moments.

