Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
Katrina Kaif's priceless GOOFY expressions in these photos show her inner chirpy side

Katrina Kaif's priceless GOOFY expressions in these photos show her inner chirpy side

Katrina Kaif stuns not only on-screen but also off-screen. She is one happy-to-go-lucky soul and has a chirpy side that is reflected in her social media. Check out her amazing goofy expressions.
2896 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Katrina Kaif will melt your heart with her chirpy side

    Katrina Kaif will melt your heart with her chirpy side

    Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. She is currently one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also amazingly gorgeous and her dance moves leave everyone speechless. She is known for her love and dedication towards fitness and unbelievably toned physique. She is often spotted without makeup as she flaunts her radiant skin. Talking about her flawless skin, the actress revealed the secrets behind her flawless skin in an interview and said, "I’m not sure if you could call it a ‘diet’ but I do try and eat right… I mean eating the right foods, in the right quantities, at the right time. If you follow this mantra, you’re sure to be not just in better shape but also feel much healthier from within." Apart from being one of the fittest actresses who set major fitness goals for everyone, Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashionista and never fails to impress the audience with her stunning appearances. Be it airport, red carpet, party, wedding reception or a casual lunch date with friends, the diva makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From a plunging neckline dress, off-shoulder outfits, thigh-high slit dresses to a mini bodycon dress, she pulls it off like no one else! She is also one of the goofiest and most adorable actresses in Bollywood and often leaves the fans in awe with her endearing moments. Take a look at her most goofy moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The fun times with her sisters

    The fun times with her sisters

    The actress was seen making a goofy face as he posed with her sisters for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    When she turned chef

    When she turned chef

    Every Katrina fan knows her endless love for pancakes. Here's a glimpse from the time Kat turned chef with her sister Isabelle amid lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    The crazy trio

    The crazy trio

    We love her adorable expression in this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    She manages to look so cute no matter what!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    The love for beaches

    The love for beaches

    Katrina unleashed her inner child on a beach vacation and we are in awe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Winning over your heart

    Winning over your heart

    This pic will surely make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    A super-rare moment

    A super-rare moment

    Katrina's terrific height often steals the show, hence, this pic is such a rare sight!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Bidding farewell to 2018 in style

    Bidding farewell to 2018 in style

    The actress posted this snap a couple of years back on New Year and wrote, "Bye 2018, You've been swell."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Such a happy child

    Such a happy child

    Katrina's rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal posted this snap and wished the actress for her birthday yesterday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement