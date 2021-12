1 / 4

Katrina alluring in a white saree

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is one of the biggest events happening in Bollywood currently. The wedding ceremonies have begun in Jaipur today, December 7 and reportedly will go on till December 9. Well, from the past few days the soon to be bride and groom have been setting the internet on fire with their pre-wedding looks. From Kat's traditional looks to Vicky's formal look, we bet these looks have got your eyes fixated on them. This picture of Katrina Kaif in a white saree was from just a day before they left for Jaipur. In this picture we can see Kat sizzling in a white saree as she paired it with a mirror work blouse. Her ruffled saree made her look like a diva.

Photo Credit : APH Images