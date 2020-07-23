Katrina Kaif's special moments with her mother and siblings prove they are indeed her favourite people

1 / 9

Katrina Kaif's endearing moments with her family

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She made her debut with Boom and later went on to star in several films. She is known for her spectacular performances in movies like Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Namastey London, Baar Baar Dekho, Fitoor, and more. The actress was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. Katrina was seen in a different avatar and her fans loved her performance in the same. Up next, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Fans are beyond excited for the upcoming film. Katrina and Akshay earlier worked together in Singh Is Kinng, Namastey London, Humko Deewane Kar Gaye, Welcome, Tees Maar Khan, and De Dana Dan. Apart from Sooryavanshi, fans of the actress are also excited for her film Phone Bhoot. Katrina will be sharing screen space with Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the same. The first poster is finally out and it created the right amount of buzz. Apart from professional life, Katrina's personal life also often creates a buzz. She is very active on social media. Time and again, she keeps sharing her pictures with family members. She is very close to her mother and siblings. Speaking of that, here are some of her pictures with her mother and siblings.

Photo Credit : Instagram