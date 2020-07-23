/
Katrina Kaif's special moments with her mother and siblings prove they are indeed her favourite people
Time and again, Katrina Kaif keeps sharing pictures with her family members. She is very close to her mother and siblings. Speaking of that, here are some of her unmissable snaps with her mother and siblings.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: July 23, 2020 05:48 pm
Katrina Kaif's endearing moments with her family
Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She made her debut with Boom and later went on to star in several films. She is known for her spectacular performances in movies like Bang Bang, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Namastey London, Baar Baar Dekho, Fitoor, and more. The actress was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. Katrina was seen in a different avatar and her fans loved her performance in the same. Up next, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Fans are beyond excited for the upcoming film. Katrina and Akshay earlier worked together in Singh Is Kinng, Namastey London, Humko Deewane Kar Gaye, Welcome, Tees Maar Khan, and De Dana Dan. Apart from Sooryavanshi, fans of the actress are also excited for her film Phone Bhoot. Katrina will be sharing screen space with Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the same. The first poster is finally out and it created the right amount of buzz. Apart from professional life, Katrina's personal life also often creates a buzz. She is very active on social media. Time and again, she keeps sharing her pictures with family members. She is very close to her mother and siblings. Speaking of that, here are some of her pictures with her mother and siblings.
Throwback
Here's an adorable childhood pic of the actress posing along with her mom!
Cuteness personified
This pic is just too cute for words.
Blast from the past
The actress shares an amazing bond with her mother.
Sibling goals
The actress shares a great camaraderie with her sisters.
Happy faces
They all have got such a pretty smile.
Travel partners
They are each other's travel buddies.
Beautiful
They all are blessed with flawless skin.
Sunkissed
The actress keeps sharing pictures with her sister Isabelle Kaif on Instagram.
