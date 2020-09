1 / 8

Katrina Kaif's adorable snaps with children

Katrina Kaif's social media has been all about positivity this lockdown. The actress' shared a monsoon picture in a white hoodie with an umbrella and the internet lost its calm when actor Vicky Kaushal donned a similar-looking hoodie and shared a picture too. Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal was snapped at Katrina Kaif's residence on a Sunday. The two who have maintained a distance on social media, apart from wishing each other on their birthday, have not confirmed their dating rumors. However, their camaraderie in public and a Holi bash that they attended this year made major headlines. Global pop sensation Nick Jonas who was having a gala time with wife Priyanka Chopra at his first Bollywood style Holi bash, filmed a video of himself and also seemed to have captured Vicky and Katrina dancing away in the background.Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar co-starrer Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, she recently announced her film, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year and is slated to release next year. Apart from this, Katrina also may have another film with friend Ali Abbas Zafar in which she may star as a superhero. Talking about her social media yet again, she recently shared an adorable pic with Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur’s daughter and caused an internet meltdown yet again. Today take a look at these interesting snaps of the actress with kids which reveal her fun side.

Photo Credit : Instagram