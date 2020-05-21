test2node
Katrina & Vicky or Deepika & Kartik or Sara & Ranbir: Which pair would you like to see on screen? COMMENT

Katrina & Vicky or Deepika & Kartik or Sara & Ranbir: Which pair would you like to see on screen? COMMENT

From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan and more, these celebs certainly share a good bond off-screen. Drop your comments and let us know which one of these pairs would you like to see on-screen together.
May 21, 2020 04:13 pm
  1 / 7
    Which pair would you like to see on screen? COMMENT

    Which pair would you like to see on screen? COMMENT

    There are many celebrities who are all set to share screen space with each other for the first time on the big screen. The fresh pairs include Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday and more. Fans of the celebs are eagerly waiting for their films. Chemistry is one thing that makes a film interesting. On that note, fans are also waiting to watch the chemistry between these fresh jodis on-screen. If there's no chemistry between the stars, the audience fails to connect with the film. Today, we have compiled a list of celebrity pairs who have been creating a lot of buzz for a long time. Rumours of them starring in a movie have also made headlines several times. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan and more, these celebs certainly share a good bond off-screen. But if paired together, do you think they'll be able to create the magic on-screen? Drop your comments to let us know which one of these pairs mentioned below would you love to see on-screen together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  2 / 7
    Sara Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

    Sara Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors of Bollywood and Sara Ali Khan has proved she is a commendable actor as well. On Koffee with Karan, Sara spoke about Ranbir Kapoor. Well, we think that if paired together in a movie, Sara and Ranbir will definitely win hearts with their chemistry. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  3 / 7
    Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone

    Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone

    It is surprising that no one has yet announced a movie featuring these two amazing actors. Both Kartik and Deepika are commendable actors. Plus, they share a great bond as well. The duo often keeps commenting on each other's posts. How can we forget that Kartik Aaryan taught Deepika the hook step of his song Dheeme Dheeme? It would be interesting to watch them together in a movie.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  4 / 7
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina and Vicky have been creating a lot of buzz for a very long time. The duo's dating rumours still make headlines. A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his celebrated and Katrina wished him on his special day. Sharing a picture of Vicky on her Instagram, Katrina wrote, "May the josh always be high Happy birthday @vickykaushal09." Vicky and Katrina have been spotted together several times. The same has only added fuel to the fire. Apart from dating, the rumours of them starring in a movie often creates a huge buzz. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, we would definitely love to see them on-screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 7
    Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda

    Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda

    It is known that Janhvi was rumoured to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film, Fighter. However, she was later replaced by Ananya Panday. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Vijay had mentioned that he would love to work with Janhvi Kapoor. Well, we think that these two will perfectly complement each other if paired in a movie together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  6 / 7
    Kiara Advani and Aditya Roy Kapur

    Kiara Advani and Aditya Roy Kapur

    Both Kiara and Aditya are good actors and a movie starring these two will be a treat to watch.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  7 / 7
    Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan

    Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan

    Alaya F might just be one film old but she has proved that she can give many actresses a run for their money. Kartik, on the other hand, is currently at the top of his game. The actress had earlier expressed her interest in working with Kartik Aaryan. If that comes true, it would be a perfect treat for the viewers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Comments

Anonymous

Katrina and vicky..I love them so much.. Would love to see them in real and reel life together...❤

Anonymous

Katrina and vicky

Add new comment

