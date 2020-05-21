/
Katrina & Vicky or Deepika & Kartik or Sara & Ranbir: Which pair would you like to see on screen? COMMENT
From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan and more, these celebs certainly share a good bond off-screen. Drop your comments and let us know which one of these pairs would you like to see on-screen together.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: May 21, 2020 04:13 pm
Sara Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors of Bollywood and Sara Ali Khan has proved she is a commendable actor as well. On Koffee with Karan, Sara spoke about Ranbir Kapoor. Well, we think that if paired together in a movie, Sara and Ranbir will definitely win hearts with their chemistry. What do you think?
Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone
It is surprising that no one has yet announced a movie featuring these two amazing actors. Both Kartik and Deepika are commendable actors. Plus, they share a great bond as well. The duo often keeps commenting on each other's posts. How can we forget that Kartik Aaryan taught Deepika the hook step of his song Dheeme Dheeme? It would be interesting to watch them together in a movie.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina and Vicky have been creating a lot of buzz for a very long time. The duo's dating rumours still make headlines. A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his celebrated and Katrina wished him on his special day. Sharing a picture of Vicky on her Instagram, Katrina wrote, "May the josh always be high Happy birthday @vickykaushal09." Vicky and Katrina have been spotted together several times. The same has only added fuel to the fire. Apart from dating, the rumours of them starring in a movie often creates a huge buzz. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, we would definitely love to see them on-screen.
Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda
It is known that Janhvi was rumoured to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film, Fighter. However, she was later replaced by Ananya Panday. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Vijay had mentioned that he would love to work with Janhvi Kapoor. Well, we think that these two will perfectly complement each other if paired in a movie together.
Kiara Advani and Aditya Roy Kapur
Both Kiara and Aditya are good actors and a movie starring these two will be a treat to watch.
Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan
Alaya F might just be one film old but she has proved that she can give many actresses a run for their money. Kartik, on the other hand, is currently at the top of his game. The actress had earlier expressed her interest in working with Kartik Aaryan. If that comes true, it would be a perfect treat for the viewers.
Comments
Katrina and vicky..I love them so much.. Would love to see them in real and reel life together...❤
Katrina and vicky
