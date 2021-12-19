Katrina & Vicky's return to Mumbai to Alia Bhatt chilling with her girlfriends, see this week's viral photos

1 / 6

First of many..

Love is still in the air this wedding season as the entertainment industry is flooded with lovebirds tying the knot. So far in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have tied the knot in lavish wedding affairs. Vicky and Katrina's secretive wedding ended in early December and the couple returned to Mumbai last week. They had taken off for a brief honeymoon and the couple returned making their first appearance officially as husband and wife. Vicky and Katrina arrived at the Mumbai private airport where they posed for the paparazzi and looked stunning. The photos spread like wild fire as the duo looked picture perfect.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani