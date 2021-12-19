Katrina & Vicky's return to Mumbai to Alia Bhatt chilling with her girlfriends, see this week's viral photos

Love is still in the air this wedding season as the entertainment industry is flooded with lovebirds tying the knot. So far in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have tied the knot in lavish wedding affairs. Vicky and Katrina's secretive wedding ended in early December and the couple returned to Mumbai last week. They had taken off for a brief honeymoon and the couple returned making their first appearance officially as husband and wife. Vicky and Katrina arrived at the Mumbai private airport where they posed for the paparazzi and looked stunning. The photos spread like wild fire as the duo looked picture perfect.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached New Delhi last week to launch the first motion poster of Brahmastra. The couple put on display plenty of PDA as they held hands on stage and cracked up each other on the red carpet. Adorable no?
Amid her hectic work and promotional schedule, Alia took time out to celebrate her friend's bachelorette party. The actress relaxed and spent some quality time with her girlfriends as they took a dip in the pool, grooved to live music and had a fun dinner.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh headed to the UAE to promote their upcoming film 83. The couple promoted the film in Riyadh and Dubai. In fact, in Dubai, a song from 83 was also played out on the Burj Khalifa which teared up the actress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been promoting her upcoming film Matrix 4, attended the film's premiere over the weekend. Just like all her promotional power outfits, Priyanka dazzled in an embellished and sequinned outfit.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on 9 December. Since then, the couple have been sharing glimpses of their wedding. Last week, we got to see a floral dream as they shared new photos from amid the fort's ruins. The adorable caption read, "To love, honour and cherish."