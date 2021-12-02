A look at family members of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal ahead of their wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been linked together since 2019. Although the two have never confirmed their relationship, they are often seen together at events and parties. The rumours of their wedding are all over and if the sources are to be believed, the duo will tie the knot in December 2021. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has gone on to become the most-awaited wedding of the year. While the lovebirds continue to officially maintain silence over their upcoming wedding, here's a look at their family members.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Kaif is a lawyer. She raised all seven children on her own after her divorce from her husband.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal's family comprises his father, mother, and younger brother. Vicky's father Sham Kaushal is a well-known action director.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Katrina Kaif has an elder brother Michael, three older sisters namely Natasha, Stephanie, and Christine, and three younger sisters namely Sonia, Melissa, and Isabel.
Vicky Kaushal was born on 16th May 1988 in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Trisha Sarang Sathaye/Sunny Kaushal's Instagram
This picture comes from the time when Katrina Kaif visited London to spend some quality time with her family. In this endearing picture, the actress can be seen grinning ear to ear with her three sisters.