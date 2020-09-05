MOST LIKED: Kajal Aggarwal's cute snap with her nephew to Katrina Kaif's throwback pic; A recap of the week

1 / 10

A look at the most liked pictures of the week

A lot of things took place in the entertainment industry this week. From Kareena Kapoor Khan making a stunning appearance in a shimmery silver dress with a thigh-high slit at the bottom, Alia Bhatt's throwback vacay picture to Kajal Aggarwal's adorable snap with her little nephew, this week was full of good news, surprises and more. Starting with Bebo, she is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. The couple is already parents to Taimur Ali Khan, who is a star in his own right. Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Kareena has been sharing her beautiful pictures and making appearances flaunting her pregnancy glow. On the other hand, soon-to-be parents, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the pregnancy news with the entire team of Royal Challengers Bangalore by cutting a cake. Having said that, let's take a look at the most liked photos of this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram