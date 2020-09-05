Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
MOST LIKED: Kajal Aggarwal's cute snap with her nephew to Katrina Kaif's throwback pic; A recap of the week

MOST LIKED: Kajal Aggarwal's cute snap with her nephew to Katrina Kaif's throwback pic; A recap of the week

From Kareena Kapoor Khan making a stunning appearance in a shimmery silver dress to Kajal Aggarwal's pic with her nephew, take a look at the most liked photos of this week.
38407 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    A look at the most liked pictures of the week

    A look at the most liked pictures of the week

    A lot of things took place in the entertainment industry this week. From Kareena Kapoor Khan making a stunning appearance in a shimmery silver dress with a thigh-high slit at the bottom, Alia Bhatt's throwback vacay picture to Kajal Aggarwal's adorable snap with her little nephew, this week was full of good news, surprises and more. Starting with Bebo, she is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. The couple is already parents to Taimur Ali Khan, who is a star in his own right. Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Kareena has been sharing her beautiful pictures and making appearances flaunting her pregnancy glow. On the other hand, soon-to-be parents, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the pregnancy news with the entire team of Royal Challengers Bangalore by cutting a cake. Having said that, let's take a look at the most liked photos of this week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan who enjoys a massive fan following made a stylish appearance in the city. She was spotted outside Saif Ali Khan's house. She looked pretty in a blue cold shoulder dress and teamed it up with matching slippers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo never fails to impress us with her amazing outfits. She made a ravishing appearance in a shimmery silver dress with a thigh-high slit at the bottom and teamed it with matching heels.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    The Gully Boy actress looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika's beauty will definitely leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak. She often shares her workout pictures and videos on Instagram. Here's a throwback photo of the actress that will definitely give you fitness goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina's beautiful smile will melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    We are in love with Samantha Akkineni's glowing skin!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

    Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

    How cool is this throwback picture of the Akkineni boys? The handsome stars never fail to give sibling goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Shraddha Arya

    Shraddha Arya

    Throwback to the star-studded picture from Shraddha Arya's birthday celebrations last year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement