Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif leave Jaipur: A look at Sham Kaushal's reaction to wedding tokens

Newlyweds spotted leaving Jaipur

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have started their new journey as man and wife. Yesterday, after tying the knot in an intimate wedding, Vicky and Katrina finally treated their fans with their first priceless moments as a married couple, clicked by Wedding Filmers. Announcing their wedding, the actors’ on their social media handles and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Vicky and Katrina’s royal wedding was preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. Following the grand wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s families were spotted leaving Jaipur. Not only this, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal even spoke to the media and shared his happiness. Now as the couple left Pink city, we have curated a quick round-off of the day 4.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla/ Wedding Filmers Instagram