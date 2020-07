1 / 9

Katrina Kaif looks mesmerising in throwback photos

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress has come a long way in her career and today, she is one of the highest-paid actresses as well. She has several successful films to her credit. She has delivered remarkable performances in Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang, Baar Baar Dekho, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more. She was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Fans are beyond excited for her upcoming project. Today, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film's official announcement was made. The upcoming horror-comedy is titled Phone Bhoot. The Bharat actress took to her Instagram page and shared the first poster of the film and wrote, 'The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.' Fans of the beautiful actress are now eagerly looking to the film. During the lockdown, she has been very active on social media. The actress recently celebrated her birthday as well. From sharing selfies to funny videos and more, her social media posts have been a delight to her fans. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the actress when she attended an event in the city. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. Without any further ado, check out her pictures.

Photo Credit : APH Images