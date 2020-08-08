PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif nails an all black look as she is spotted cycling on the streets

1 / 9

Katrina Kaif gets spotted cycling on the streets of Mumbai

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Katrina who made her acting debut with Boom has come a long way in her career. The stunning diva who has made it on her own earned commercial success in Bollywood with movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London. Since then, Katrina's career took off and she went on to star in many films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Baar Baar Dekho, Raajneeti and more. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Fans loved her different avatar and were impressed by her performance. Up next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the same. Fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film opposite Khiladi Kumar. Katrina and Akshay earlier shared screen space in many films. Other than that, Katrina will be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. On the personal side, Katrina is very active on social media. She shares her stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, she was snapped by the shutterbugs as she went out for cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Check out her pictures!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani