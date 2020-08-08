Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Katrina Kaif
/
PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif nails an all black look as she is spotted cycling on the streets

PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif nails an all black look as she is spotted cycling on the streets

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Recently, she was snapped by the shutterbugs as she went out for cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Check out her pictures!
39884 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Katrina Kaif gets spotted cycling on the streets of Mumbai

    Katrina Kaif gets spotted cycling on the streets of Mumbai

    Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Katrina who made her acting debut with Boom has come a long way in her career. The stunning diva who has made it on her own earned commercial success in Bollywood with movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London. Since then, Katrina's career took off and she went on to star in many films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Baar Baar Dekho, Raajneeti and more. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Fans loved her different avatar and were impressed by her performance. Up next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the same. Fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film opposite Khiladi Kumar. Katrina and Akshay earlier shared screen space in many films. Other than that, Katrina will be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. On the personal side, Katrina is very active on social media. She shares her stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, she was snapped by the shutterbugs as she went out for cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Check out her pictures!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Snapped by the shutterbugs

    Snapped by the shutterbugs

    The actress has been doing various activities to keep herself busy during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Keeping it casual and cool

    Keeping it casual and cool

    Katrina nailed an all black look. She also wore a matching cap and mask.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Style

    Style

    She is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional outfits and more, Katrina knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Successful star

    Successful star

    She is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. Over the years, she has been a part of several films. For the uninitiated, during her struggling period, she was rejected by many but she didn't give up and seized every opportunity that came her way to become a successful star.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    On ups and downs of her career

    On ups and downs of her career

    She has had her share of ups and downs in her career. Talking about lows, she once said, "Hardship and failures taught me to evolve & reach the next step. Failures are the biggest steps. Once you get there, then you reach higher."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Fan following

    Fan following

    The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Quarantine diaries

    Quarantine diaries

    She has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram and giving her million fans and followers an insight into her quarantine life.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    As mentioned earlier, Katrina will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement