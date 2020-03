1 / 7

Katrina Kaif at pre-Holi bash

Katrina Kaif has always been one for fashion and the actress almost never fails to stun us with her ever so charming looks, and today, as she attends a pre-Holi bash, it is no different. Kat opted for the traditional all-white look and added black to the look with the work on her dupatta. She decided to keep the entire look simple and yet chic as she looked stunning in that outfit. The 'Everything' written around the waist of her lehenga is all things cool and we bet one cannot get enough of her unique ways to style her outfits. She was all smiles as she posed for the photos and also did a happy wave. Katrina's makeup was rather subtle and given the overall look and feel of the outfit, that is exactly what her style mantra for the evening seems to be. She wasn't very OTT on the accessories front and opted for a pair of basic silver earrings to go with it, and oh, that bindi completed the look just fine. What also has our attention is how this lehenga-choli isn't what a traditional one would look like, and while it is trendy, it is just as much classy and well suited for the occasion.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani