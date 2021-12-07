PHOTOS of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal that will inspire you to hit the gym right away

Wedding preparations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have already begun in full swing. Although the wedding is going to be a close-knit affair including only friends and family. However, a grand reception ceremony is being organised for their Bollywood colleagues. Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities will begin tomorrow which will go on for about three days. Even amid their wedding buzz, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did not fail to give keen attention to their workout and fitness. Time and again, the two were spotted outside their respective gyms. Just one look at their tone physiques will give fans a hint at how much do the two work hard towards maintaining it. Hence, here, we have curated a few photos of the two that prove Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are true fitness enthusiasts.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Flaunting his biceps, here soon groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal can be seen dedicated to completing his workout regime.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal Instagram
This picture of Katrina was clicked right after the completion of her vigorous workout session. While sharing the picture online, Katrina said, “Eat, sleep, train, repeat.”
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Here, Vicky Kaushal flaunts his chiselled six-packed abs thereby shelling major workout goals for fans.
This post sees Katrina Kaif performing an amalgamation of various exercises including kettlebell swings, lifting weights, squats jump and more. While sharing this post, Katrina wrote, “I train my mind …….my body will follow.”
After recovering from COVID-19, Vicky Kaushal achieved a personal milestone in the gym and to celebrate the same, the actor also shared an inspiring video on his Instagram. While sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!”
Although Katrina Kaif prefers gym, however at times she also attends a bit of Pilates session. Speaking of which, Katrina shared on social media, “I usually prefer gym, but I've realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well.”