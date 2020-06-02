Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's chemistry in these THROWBACK PICS will make you want to see them on screen AGAIN

1 / 6

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's THROWBACK photos

Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have always been a treat to watch together on-screen. The former couple's chemistry has been the talk of the town for several reasons. While their off-screen relationship may have reached an unfortunate ending, Ranbir and Katrina's on-screen collaborations have always resulted in immense love and appreciation. Having first paired opposite each other in Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, they created fireworks both in terms of their chemistry and box office numbers followed by a different yet successful union in Raajneeti. Their third film together was Jagga Jasoos and although the film didn't make the humungous box office numbers, it is still loved by a lot of the audiences. In an interview with Elle magazine, the Fitoor actress was asked how she managed to overcome her break up with Ranbir and give all her focus to work. The actress said that right now, her life is 80% work and 20% personal. She said, "But it's not in our control. Right now, there's a lot of work happening. I take it as a good thing. It wasn't in my control when my personal life got over." She added that it's hard to know what exactly happened. Kat added that she has a different take on it. She stated, "Ok fine—it [the break-up] sucks, it's terrible, this is the worst thing in the world, my life is over. Let's sit here and believe this, even for just two minutes. Do we feel good about things? No." But if you believe in your god, your universe, you'll feel much better." However, their chemistry is always adored by a section of fans who wish to see them together on-screen yet again! Here's looking back at the time the ex-couple looked beyond adorable in 2010 during the promotions of their film Raajneeti.

Photo Credit : Getty Images