Ranbir, Katrina or Sidharth, Alia or Shahid, Priyanka: Which ex couple do you want to see on screen AGAIN?
Over the years, many celeb couples have shared screen space together in movies. Though some of the couples have now parted ways, their chemistry on-screen still remains unforgettable. On that note, let us know which ex couple would you like to watch together on-screen again?
Updated: June 27, 2020 02:23 pm
Which former couple do you want to see in a movie together again?
Over the years, many celebrity couples have shared screen space with each other on-screen and delivered a spectacular performance in movies. Though some of the celeb couples have now parted ways, their chemistry on-screen still remains unforgettable. Fans of the former couples would want them to share screen space and create the same magic on-screen again. Bollywood's most favourite on-screen jodi - Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other in the past. The ex couple took everyone by surprise when they kept their personal life aside and came together for a movie post breakup. The duo proved exes can be friends as well. Their chemistry in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha was ten on ten. Both Ranbir and Deepika who were once madly in love with each other have now moved on. Be it appearing in a commercial, or movie, it is always a treat to watch them together on-screen. Deepika and Ranbir are one of the most loved on-screen jodis of Bollywood. It has been years the two appeared together on-screen. Fans of the couple have always expressed their wish to see these two together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. It would be a treat if they come together for a movie and create magic on-screen. Apart from Deepika and Ranbir, here are other ex-couples who impressed fans with their chemistry. Pick your favourite and let us know who would you want to see on-screen again?
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Ranbir and Katrina apparently dated for six long years. The duo's breakup created a huge buzz on the internet. The ex-couple has shared screen space together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos.
Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Shahid and Priyanka shared screen space in Teri Meri Kahani and Kaminey. The duo's chemistry won many hearts. It would be a treat to watch these two together. What do you think?
Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt
Alia and Sidharth apparently dated each other in the past. However, the duo's relationship didn't last long. They made their debut in Bollywood together with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and impressed fans with their chemistry. They were also seen together in Kapoor & Sons.
Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma
Fans still talk about Ranveer and Anushka's chemistry in Band Baaja Baarat. The stars who were rumoured to be dating were also seen together in Dil Dhadakne Do. It would be a treat to watch them in a romantic-drama film.
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan dated for a brief period of time. Their breakup was talk of the town. The duo's chemistry in Jab We Met is memorable till date. Post breakup, they were seen in Udta Punjab. However, they had no scenes together. A movie starring Bebo and Shahid would be a treat.
