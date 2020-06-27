Ranbir, Katrina or Sidharth, Alia or Shahid, Priyanka: Which ex couple do you want to see on screen AGAIN?

1 / 6

Which former couple do you want to see in a movie together again?

Over the years, many celebrity couples have shared screen space with each other on-screen and delivered a spectacular performance in movies. Though some of the celeb couples have now parted ways, their chemistry on-screen still remains unforgettable. Fans of the former couples would want them to share screen space and create the same magic on-screen again. Bollywood's most favourite on-screen jodi - Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other in the past. The ex couple took everyone by surprise when they kept their personal life aside and came together for a movie post breakup. The duo proved exes can be friends as well. Their chemistry in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha was ten on ten. Both Ranbir and Deepika who were once madly in love with each other have now moved on. Be it appearing in a commercial, or movie, it is always a treat to watch them together on-screen. Deepika and Ranbir are one of the most loved on-screen jodis of Bollywood. It has been years the two appeared together on-screen. Fans of the couple have always expressed their wish to see these two together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. It would be a treat if they come together for a movie and create magic on-screen. Apart from Deepika and Ranbir, here are other ex-couples who impressed fans with their chemistry. Pick your favourite and let us know who would you want to see on-screen again?

Photo Credit : Youtube