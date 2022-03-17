Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs who are all set for their first OTT release

OTT is the fresh wave that has entered some of the most notable names of Bollywood in the list. As a medium for fresh content with unconventional storylines, OTT platforms have provided a chance for actors to explore never-before-seen roles. Some of the Bollywood film industry's most well-known stars will make their OTT debuts in the year 2022. We certainly cannot wait to see what these actors have in store for us. Here's a look at some of the popular Bollywood actors who are all set for their first OTT release.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
A few weeks ago, the actress had announced her next movie titled Chakda Xpress which will be released on Netflix. The film is a biopic based on the journey of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial. This Netflix original will be based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
The actor will make his OTT debut with a Raj & DK directorial series. The series also features Vijay Sethupthi and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.
Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed that he will soon be making a superhero movie with Katrina Kaif that will be released on the OTT platform. As per the reports, the movie is titled Super Soldier; however, due to the pandemic, the two-part franchise has been delayed.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Several actresses from the 90s have already made their OTT debut. While Juhi will be doing a cameo in the series The Test Case, she will be making her OTT debut with the movie Sharmaji Namkeen which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.
Photo Credit : Juhi Chawla Instagram