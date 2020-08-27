/
Sidharth Malhotra lifting Katrina Kaif in his arms in THROWBACK photos highlights their amazing chemistry
Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are popular stars of Bollywood. We recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the duo in which The Ek Villain star can be seen lifting Katrina Kaif in his arms. Check out the pictures.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: August 27, 2020 02:05 pm
Throwback photos of Sidharth Malhotra lifting Katrina Kaif in his arms
Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are popular stars of Bollywood. With hardwork and talent, both have successfully carved a niche for themselves in the industry. Katrina, as we all know, is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Up next, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Other than that, she has also signed Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen opposite Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. He will be next seen opposite Kiara Advani in Shershaah. Fans of Katrina and Sidharth Malhotra are eagerly looking forward to their upcoming films. Katrina and Sidharth shared screen space in Nithya Mehra's Baar Baar Dekho. The stars made fans fall in love with them with their amazing chemistry. It's been years since the movie released and fans of the actors are waiting for them to collaborate again for a film. Speaking about their amazing chemistry, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of the duo from Baar Baar Dekho's promotional event. The Ek Villain star lifted Katrina in his arms as they promoted their film on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Check out the pictures!
Great camaraderie
Sidharth and Katrina share a great camaraderie off screen.
Fun mode on
The duo's picture highlights their amazing chemistry.
Style on point
The actress looked beautiful beyond words in a red saree. She styled her red outfit with a red lip, gold jhumkas, a tiny bindi and her signature soft curls. Sidharth looked dapper as always.
Lifted Katrina Kaif
The actor lifted Katrina in his arms as they promoted their film.
Reunion?
Given their amazing chemistry, Katrina and Sidharth should again collaborate for a film. What do you think?
