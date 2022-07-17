Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi cosying up to Katrina Kaif's post-marriage birthday gala; 5 viral PICS of the week

The whole week was a busy affair as Bollywood celebs went out and about to celebrate their special days or for the work purposes. They were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city or took the Internet by storm with their pictures on social media. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi, there are several celebrities who made heads turn with their looks. This week Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her Maldives vacation with Vicky Kaushal and other family and friends. She looked happy and glowed in the pics. On the other hand, Lalit K Modi took everyone by surprise when he shared pics with Sushmita Sen. So, without any further delay, let us have a look the five viral photos of the week.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram
Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to share couple of pictures of him and Sushmita Sen. These pictures took everyone by surprise and he also made their relationship official.
Photo Credit : Lalit K Modi Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a gala time as they were vacationing together to celebrate the Befikre star's birthday. The pictures proved that they had a lot of fun.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
The lovebirds were recently vacationing in London and a few hours back, they were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their holiday.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Alia Bhatt made her first public appearance post her pregnancy announcement as she returned from London today.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani