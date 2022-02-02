Top 5 most followed Bollywood celebs on Instagram

1 / 6

Most followed celebrity accounts on Instagram

We all agree that Instagram is one of the most powerful and influential social media platforms where millions of users log in on daily basis to get insights into what's trending. For actors, it offers a special platform to connect with their audience through sneak peeks of their private lives. Are you curious about who is the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram right now? We have rounded up the top 5 most popular Bollywood celebs on Instagram.

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram