Top 5 most followed Bollywood celebs on Instagram

We all agree that Instagram is one of the most powerful and influential social media platforms where millions of users log in on daily basis to get insights into what's trending. For actors, it offers a special platform to connect with their audience through sneak peeks of their private lives. Are you curious about who is the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram right now? We have rounded up the top 5 most popular Bollywood celebs on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who works in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The diva has given hits like Dostana, Bajirao Mastani, Fashion, and many more. She is the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram with a huge fan following of over 73.7 million.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Other than being adorable and cute, Shraddha is a colourful person in real life and those bright shades of her can be seen on her Instagram. The diva has a fan following of over 68.6 million on Instagram. Her social media account bears testimony to the fact that she lives a happy and simple life.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
She is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. Even after deleting her account twice, she is not far behind when it comes to gaining followers on Instagram. She has a fan following of over 64.1 million on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Who doesn’t want to follow Katrina Kaif? She is one of the leading actors in the Bollywood film industry. The diva recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal and her fans couldn't stop themselves from falling in love with her wedding pictures on Instagram. The actress is everyone's favourite with 61.5 million followers.
Alia has successfully made her place in the list of most successful Bollywood actors with her choice of movies and incredible performances. The diva has around 58.7 million followers on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram